The “scram, leave her alone” meme is a TikTok template derived from a video by a comedian that is currently going viral in September 2024. The footage shows the TikTok user telling potential romantic rivals to “scram” and stay away from their girl while making threatening gestures with deliberately low impact while sporting a geeky outfit and a little smile.

The video by comedian Kel Cripe earned 6.3 million views in a couple of weeks. Not long after its debut, another user created a green screen template of the original for others to insert into their own videos as a meme.

Who is Kel Cripe?

Cripe is a stand-up comedian and TikToker with nearly 200,000 followers. Kel is known for their dry sense of humor, low-effort impressions, and observational takes on everything from human foibles to odd spellings to their cat, Lasana.

They performed at the Netflix is a Joke Fest in 2023 and 2024, and also delivered sets during SF Sketchfest and NY Comedy Fest. In addition to stand-up, they write sketch shows, work as a creative director, and produced and starred in their own play titled Concessions: The Show (A Journey Through the Four Kingdoms of the Candy Realm).

What is the ‘scram leave her alone’ video meme?

The original video by Cripe shows them in a wolf t-shirt tucked into their black gym shorts above white sneakers while standing on a sidewalk in front of a hedge. As the camera pans out and a piano version of The Pixie’s “Where is My Mind” intro plays, the comedian issues the following warning:

“This is a message for all of the guys trying to talk to my girl. Scram! Leave her alone! She doesn’t want to talk to you. Get out of here!”

Cripe repeatedly raises their fist in a threat stance but fails to appear at all threatening due to their appearance and demeanor, which appears to be the point of the joke.

‘Scram leave her alone’ meme origins

Cripe posted the video to their TikTok account @reallygoodimpressions on September 9, 2024, with the description reading “PSA to any guy that tries to talk to my girl.” The gag resonated well with their fans, as commenters playfully pretended to be intimidated, posting insincere messages about hurt feelings and warning others to heed their words.

On September 15, @greenscreenmemes.com created the green screen entry of Cripe’s video after it went viral. The original sound from this version now hosts over 23,000 videos.

Meme spread

With the green screen exploitable available to the rest of TikTok, users were quick to make new videos with jokes about defending people they like, fending off those they don’t, or the little things in life that protect them from pain or discomfort.

One of the earliest of these videos, posted on September 16 by @authenticallyher_, uses Cripe to ward off “negative thoughts” and “toxic people” during a “healing journey.” Meanwhile, others have utilized the green screen to fend off criticism of the chain restaurant Chili’s or to take on the role of medications warning away depression.

‘Scram leave her alone’ meme examples

