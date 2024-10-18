‘Never Kill Yourself’ memes are giving people a reason to live

The Never Kill Yourself meme is a caption-based meme and copypasta that suggests one should not kill one’s self because at the moment (and for the poster) life is ultimately very good. Or at least worth living.

The meme trend does this by using the caption (or variations on the caption) alongside a photo that insinuates the poster is experiencing immense joy and gratification. The subject of the photos is usually food, gaming, drinking, or some combination of all three. The caption “Never Kill Yourself” alongside the image suggests you should stay alive so you cannot experience the delicious joys depicted in the image.

The trend is a kind of humblebrag, showcasing the delicious or leisurely thing the poster is partaking in.

Variations on the caption often emphasize the level of excitement of the poster or the excitement one has towards the image’s subject.

Meme basics

Meme creator: @Spybabbie/@Fraxiommusic

@Spybabbie/@Fraxiommusic Meme type : Copypasta meme

: Copypasta meme First appearance : November 10th, 2023/August 2nd, 2024

: November 10th, 2023/August 2nd, 2024 Origin source : X

: X Used to convey: contentedness, excitement, joy

contentedness, excitement, joy Peak popularity: September 2024

Origin and spread

According to KYM, the first known incarnation of the phrase “Never kill yourself” was observed as early as Nov. 10th, 2023, when X user @spybbie posted, “Your tits are huge never kill yourself.” The post wasn’t widely received or shared (garnering 163 likes) and had very little cultural response at the time.

On August 2nd, 2024 X.com user @fraxiommusic posted another early variation of the phrase alongside an image of a lit joint—a photo subject that became used widely within this meme trend.

After this, the Never Kill Yourself meme took off most notably with the use of photos of food and gaming screens, alcohol, or plates of food and alcohol.

How suicide memes might be good for you, actually

The Never Kill Yourself meme goes beyond appreciating a good bowl of ramen, pint of beer, or binge-worthy streamer. According to many doctors and mental health professionals, the circulation of suicide memes may provide a healthy outlet for processing negative emotions.

Clinical psychologist Bart Andrews told The Atlantic, “When you read the threads on these memes, people find them helpful. They don’t feel alone. It’s a way for them to anonymously communicate their inner pain in a way that’s artistic, super clever, and that people who are struggling identify with.”

Much like engaging online within certain support groups and communities, these sorts of memes and jokes can act as coping mechanisms, allowing individuals to diffuse tension and manage complex emotions. In addition, they may destigmatize discourse around the topic, creating a better and more supportive community, both online and offline.

