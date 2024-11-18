Advertisement
25 of the funniest Mike Tyson Vs. Jake Paul Fight memes

“Mike Tyson? From The Hangover?”

Mike Tyson Family Guy Meme

Mike Tyson fight memes are pummeling Twitter feeds after the former heavyweight champion battled YouTuber Jake Paul in the ring. The 58-year-old boxer lost to the much younger opponent, age 27, in his first professional match in over 19 years.

Paul’s win may not have been surprising to many due to the age advantage, but some found it deeply disappointing. Others didn’t see much of the match at all due to Netflix streaming issues, and we all saw too much of that Tyson locker room interview.

Mike Tyson butt memes

On the day of the fight, the pre-match locker room interview with Tyson gave audiences more than they bargained for. After giving predictions in nothing but his jockstrap and hugging his son, he turned and walked away from the camera, giving it the full view.

Of course, there are memes about it.

1.

Mike Tyson fight meme with a video of a girl being flashed with a bright light.
@YUNGJEFF/X

2.

3.

Mike Tyson fight meme with the photo of the man appearing to me in a white shirt and bow tie and a mirror showing the lingerie underneath.
@Radstads/X

4.

@Radstads/X

Tyson interviews get deep

Those who could get past seeing Tyson’s bare cheeks noticed something else about his interviews. In quite a few of them, rather than the usual boxer bluster, Tyson seemed to peer into his violent, horrifying past and express things that he should really be telling a therapist rather than a blank-faced sports journalist.

5.

Tweet reading 'every interview with jake paul has been like “im gonna kill mike tyson” and then every interview with tyson is like “god put me on this earth to repent for my sins through violence, i wake up every morning in a cold sweat and hear the screams of my enemies nd their mothers cries”'
@aliabdi/X

6.

7.

'They asked Mike Tyson to promo this fight and every interview he's been like 'the guilt I carry of being an inadequate father would crush my soul if I actually still had one and could feel anything but none of this matters anyway bc we're all gonna die and drift off into a dark empty nothingness' and you know what....it worked on me. I will be there.'
@DragonflyJonez/X

Everybody hates Jake

One of the main themes of the Mike Tyson fight memes was a widespread consensus (outside of Paul’s fan base) that the YouTuber needed to go down with tweets that gained hundreds of thousands of likes. We haven’t seen this many people wishing for someone’s maiming or murder since the election.

8.

Tweet reading 'You need not feel bad about watching what ended up being a depressing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson. After all, people were simply watching with the collective hope in the small chance they’d get to see a YouTuber executed. And that’s beautiful.'
@LolOverruled/X

9.

@LolOverruled/X

10.

Tweet reading 'i dont think im allowed to have an opinion on this because i dont know anything abt boxing but i hope mike tyson kills that blonde youtuber.'
@Baileymoon15/X

11.

Tweet reading 'if mike tyson doesn’t win i think we should just kill jake paul anyway.'
@Baileymoon15/X

12.

Tweet reading 'dear god pls let mike tyson bite jake paul's ear off.'
@dieworkwear/X

Jake Paul’s next fight

Following the unanimous decision by judges that Paul won the match, the disappointed viewers from the section above were quick to point out the age gap. A sub-meme therefore emerged announcing fake matches between the YouTube star and the oldest people that Twitter users could think of, real or imaginary.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

More Mike Tyson fight memes

18.

19.

20.

21.

Mike Tyson fight meme with a gif of a very old snail from SpongeBob SquarePants.
@spongemp4_/X

22.

Mike Tyson fight meme with a photo of a man with cauliflower ear.
@spongemp4_/X
23.

Mike Tyson fight meme in the Lois Griffin looking at a pill bottle format.
@marinadovexo/X

24.

Mike Tyson fight meme with an old man on a podcast asking 'mike tyson? from the hangover?'
@marinadovexo/X
25.

Mike Tyson fight meme with a screenshot from Wii Boxing.
@JWepp/X
Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey is a Seattle area writer interested in all things society, including internet culture, politics, and mental health. Outside of the Daily Dot, her work can be found in publications such as The Mary Sue, Truthout, and YES! Magazine.

Lindsey Weedston
 
