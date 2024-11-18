Mike Tyson fight memes are pummeling Twitter feeds after the former heavyweight champion battled YouTuber Jake Paul in the ring. The 58-year-old boxer lost to the much younger opponent, age 27, in his first professional match in over 19 years.

Featured Video

Paul’s win may not have been surprising to many due to the age advantage, but some found it deeply disappointing. Others didn’t see much of the match at all due to Netflix streaming issues, and we all saw too much of that Tyson locker room interview.

Mike Tyson butt memes

On the day of the fight, the pre-match locker room interview with Tyson gave audiences more than they bargained for. After giving predictions in nothing but his jockstrap and hugging his son, he turned and walked away from the camera, giving it the full view.

Advertisement

Of course, there are memes about it.

1.

2.

Advertisement

3.

4.

Advertisement

Tyson interviews get deep

Those who could get past seeing Tyson’s bare cheeks noticed something else about his interviews. In quite a few of them, rather than the usual boxer bluster, Tyson seemed to peer into his violent, horrifying past and express things that he should really be telling a therapist rather than a blank-faced sports journalist.

5.

Advertisement

6.

7.

Advertisement

Everybody hates Jake

One of the main themes of the Mike Tyson fight memes was a widespread consensus (outside of Paul’s fan base) that the YouTuber needed to go down with tweets that gained hundreds of thousands of likes. We haven’t seen this many people wishing for someone’s maiming or murder since the election.

8.

Advertisement

9.

10.

Advertisement

11.

12.

Advertisement

Jake Paul’s next fight

Following the unanimous decision by judges that Paul won the match, the disappointed viewers from the section above were quick to point out the age gap. A sub-meme therefore emerged announcing fake matches between the YouTube star and the oldest people that Twitter users could think of, real or imaginary.

13.

Advertisement

🚨BREAKING: Jake Paul has challenged Jimmy Carter (age 100) to a boxing match after beating Mike Tyson (age 58) pic.twitter.com/SQwMLEA0Vw — greg (@greg16676935420) November 16, 2024

14.

🚨BREAKING: Jake Paul has challenged Margaret Thatcher (deceased) to a boxing match after beating Mike Tyson (age 58) pic.twitter.com/tHwnlWBPkG — Scott Chegg (@buckfastbadlad) November 16, 2024

15.

Advertisement

🚨BREAKING: Jake Paul has challenged Mahathir Mohamad (age 99) to a boxing match after beating Mike Tyson (age 58) pic.twitter.com/TUFkGiIZrl — ‎Azazel (עזאזל/عزازيل) (@azazelmelayu666) November 16, 2024

16.

🚨BREAKING: Jake Paul has challenged Jinpachi Mishima (age 100+) to a boxing match after beating Mike Tyson (age 58) pic.twitter.com/DjW0FK0l6j — Falcon JoKa (@byJoka) November 16, 2024

17.

Advertisement

BREAKING 🚨: Jake Paul has challenged Gwyn, Lord of Cinder (age: 1000+) to a boxing match after beating Mike Tyson (age: 58) pic.twitter.com/pu0j9uYMSq — skum (@skumnut) November 16, 2024

More Mike Tyson fight memes

18.

Rosie Perez was trying not to suffocate. 😭 pic.twitter.com/UwcSG6Q4av — Boochie is the Name (@stoppfeenin) November 17, 2024

Advertisement

19.

how mike tyson feels being 58 and not getting knocked on his back once pic.twitter.com/o3lbpUR00Q — Meight☁️ (@justmeight) November 16, 2024

20.

“omg did you see what just happened at Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul’s fight”



Netflix: pic.twitter.com/JE5adxv54N — 🕸️ (@recreatings) November 16, 2024

Advertisement

21.

22.

Advertisement

23.

24.

Advertisement

25.

Related memes:

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.