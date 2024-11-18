Mike Tyson fight memes are pummeling Twitter feeds after the former heavyweight champion battled YouTuber Jake Paul in the ring. The 58-year-old boxer lost to the much younger opponent, age 27, in his first professional match in over 19 years.
Paul’s win may not have been surprising to many due to the age advantage, but some found it deeply disappointing. Others didn’t see much of the match at all due to Netflix streaming issues, and we all saw too much of that Tyson locker room interview.
Mike Tyson butt memes
On the day of the fight, the pre-match locker room interview with Tyson gave audiences more than they bargained for. After giving predictions in nothing but his jockstrap and hugging his son, he turned and walked away from the camera, giving it the full view.
Of course, there are memes about it.
Tyson interviews get deep
Those who could get past seeing Tyson’s bare cheeks noticed something else about his interviews. In quite a few of them, rather than the usual boxer bluster, Tyson seemed to peer into his violent, horrifying past and express things that he should really be telling a therapist rather than a blank-faced sports journalist.
Everybody hates Jake
One of the main themes of the Mike Tyson fight memes was a widespread consensus (outside of Paul’s fan base) that the YouTuber needed to go down with tweets that gained hundreds of thousands of likes. We haven’t seen this many people wishing for someone’s maiming or murder since the election.
Jake Paul’s next fight
Following the unanimous decision by judges that Paul won the match, the disappointed viewers from the section above were quick to point out the age gap. A sub-meme therefore emerged announcing fake matches between the YouTube star and the oldest people that Twitter users could think of, real or imaginary.
More Mike Tyson fight memes
