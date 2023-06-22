Choose your fighter: Internet divided over who would win a Musk-Zuckerberg cage fight

The internet is reacting with shock, awe, and memes after Elon Musk appeared to accept a challenge from Mark Zuckerberg to fight head-to-head in a cage match.

On Wednesday, Musk tweeted that he would be “up for a cage match” if the Meta CEO agreed. Shortly after, Zuckerberg shared a screenshot of Musk’s tweet with the caption “send me location.” Musk responded with “Vegas Octagon” before stating that he had a “great move that I call ‘The Walrus,’ where I just lie on top of my opponent and do nothing.”

The beef (real as it may be) reportedly arose from Meta’s plans to launch a Twitter clone that, according to Meta chief product officer Chris Cox, would be “sanely run.” Musk has likewise shot back with jabs of his own. The prospect of such a battle between two of the most controversial billionaire tech titans has the internet collectively losing its mind.

On Twitter, many users threw their support behind Zuckerberg due to his recent wins in jiu-jitsu tournaments.

“There’s like an 80% chance that Zuckerberg is going to give Musk a traumatic brain injury,” one user joked.

there's like an 80% chance that Zuckerberg is going to give Musk a traumatic brain injury pic.twitter.com/mgT7t4EcCa — SDL (@SocDoneLeft) June 22, 2023

Zuckerberg gives off "hunts people on his land in Hawaii vibes." He's deadly serious and Musk thinks this is a joke. I'm calling it now, Musk finds some way to back out of this.https://t.co/9iowTjCGml pic.twitter.com/syver3zvvZ — Alejandra Caraballo 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🇵🇷 (@Esqueer_) June 22, 2023

Supporters of Musk, however, pointed out the fact that the Twitter CEO is much larger in size than Zuckerberg. One user even suggested Musk’s intelligence alone would help him overcome the Facebook founder.

“In a physical fight, intelligence prevails over brute force,” the Musk fan wrote. “The ability to anticipate, strategize, and adapt gives one an undeniable advantage. True strength lies not only in muscle, but in the sharpness of the mind.”

Musk V Zuckerberg 🥊



“In a physical fight, intelligence prevails over brute force. The ability to anticipate, strategize, and adapt gives one an undeniable advantage. True strength lies not only in muscle, but in the sharpness of the mind” 🧠



Go Elon 💪 pic.twitter.com/TwtVj8uL0t — Podders (💙,🧡) 🛸 (@podmore_lee) June 22, 2023

Mark Zuckerberg has accepted Elon Musk’s challenge to a cage fight.@elonmusk you better start training because I’m betting on you!! 😎💪😉 pic.twitter.com/xeYyYFoGRo — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) June 22, 2023

The planned fight even caught the attention of accused human trafficker Andrew Tate, who, unsurprisingly, sided with Musk. Tate, who has competed in kickboxing, even offered to train the SpaceX CEO.

“Meta banned me everywhere for telling the truth about vaccines,” Tate claimed. “But now we can restore honor with a strike at the enemy clans leader. I will train you @elonmusk. You will not lose.”

Meta banned me everywhere for telling the truth about vaccines.



But now we can restore honour with a strike at the enemy clans leader.



I will train you @elonmusk.



You will not lose. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) June 22, 2023

Zuckerberg has agreed to a cage match with Elon Musk. That the little dickhead thinks he actually stands a chance against Elon tells me I have lived long enough to know I have seen it all. 🤣😂



Prediction? Zuckerberg taps out and retreats to his "safe space" before the end of… pic.twitter.com/MtxmQvHsSM — ThePatrioticBlonde🇺🇸 (@ImBreckWorsham) June 22, 2023

Some are even arguing that a defeat of Musk by Zuckerberg would restore the Facebook founder’s reputation, which has been tarnished by countless scandals regarding data collection and other privacy-related issues.

The question now remains, according to many online, whether Musk will move forward or back out of the fight.

Either way, the proposed fight in itself signifies the bizarre state our culture has reached in 2023.