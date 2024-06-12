The LeBron James Scream If You Love Meme AKA The LeBron James Satanic Ritual Meme

The LeBron James Scream If You Love meme and the LeBron James Satanic Ritual meme refer to a video of the NBA legend comically “screaming” before a video transition to his pre-game ritual, which is often doctored. However, each half of this meme has a very different background.

First, the second half, which was originally known as…

The LeBron James Satanic Ritual origins

On April 1st, 2022, @expose.the.industry posted a TikTok of LeBron performing pregame warmups, accompanied by the caption, “Illuminati Rituals.. I bet nobody notice it.”

The date posted should be a dead giveaway for its questionable nature.

In April of 2023, a video of LeBron’s pre-game ritual posted by @money.burnz was edited to look more “satanic,” as though the athlete was summoning Lucifer for the powers of basketballing.

The footage was accompanied by markers of when LeBron was supposedly doing the “Freemasonry Hand Sign,” “6-6-6 (Sign of the Devil),” “Baphomet Chest Release,” “Exsufflation (Dark Magic),” and “Spreading the Energy Around,” all of which are supposed Satanic Illuminati signs!

However, that clip of LeBron supposedly doing his Satan-summoning pregame warmup actually came from this one, posted by the NBA on July 7, 2015, which is a clip of LeBron paying tribute to fellow NBA superstar Kyrie Irving, who practices a similar warmup routine.

LeBron James Scream If You Love origin

The LeBron James scream was born on October 5th, 2023, when the NBA’s TikTok posted a video of LeBron screaming when asked to react to being the oldest player in basketball.

The clip snagged seven million plays and 900,000 likes in six months. It’s a solid little scream, and the internet ran with it. Two days later on October 7th, TikTok’s @mustard_expert posted the same scream, edited with some extra sound effects, which gathered over 21 million plays.

The groundwork was set, it was time for the two LeBron James memes to come together.

Tag teaming

The meme trend featuring both the LeBron James Scream and the LeBron James Satanic Ritual edited together took off on February 20th, 2024, when TikTokker @iluvprada posted this:

The “scream if you love Satan” post garnered 26k views in a month, but in April of 2023, @cclips3000 posted a redo of the video, this time about Satan’s mortal enemy, God.

#lebron #funny #nba #youaremysunshine ♬ original sound – cclips3000 @cclips3000

The clip cleverly recontextualizes all of LeBron's "satanic" hand gestures as straight-up God-tributes. In the head-to-head Satan vs. God battle, God won, with the post gathering over 1 million plays and 330k likes in a week.

The clip cleverly recontextualizes all of LeBron’s “satanic” hand gestures as straight-up God-tributes. In the head-to-head Satan vs. God battle, God won, with the post gathering over 1 million plays and 330k likes in a week.

More importantly, the two clips had been married and were ready to take on the world together as one, particularly in the world of gaming.

LeBron James Scream If You Love Examples

LeBron James scream if you love Pokemon Emerald pic.twitter.com/p5JepoFPMU — SploderianRich (@IAmSplodeRich) April 22, 2024

Lebron James, scream if you love Monster Hunter pic.twitter.com/DhrBvTEA4y — King II: Giant Swing Boogaloo (@Regicide124) April 27, 2024

