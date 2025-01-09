Advertisement
30 January memes to laugh at while waiting for February

This january isnt januarying like the other januaries januaried…

Tweet with text 'My christmas tree january 7th' with image of Idris Elba and text 'i want you to put the word our there that we still up'(l), Tweet 'they should invent a january that doesn't drain your will to live.'(r)

As the new year kicks off, folks on social media are posting fresh memes capturing the essence of January. From the struggle of sticking to New Year’s resolutions to the return-to-work blues, January memes have become a tradition for coping with the year’s cold and often dreary start.

One of the most popular themes revolves around failed New Year’s resolutions, whether these goals are hitting the gym more often (or at all) or eating healthier. Habit tracker apps are picked up and quickly abandoned.

Another widespread January meme theme is the idea of doing a Dry January, where participants attempt to abstain from alcohol for the month. Memes capturing the mid-month, or even earlier, struggle often feature forlorn expressions or exaggerated scenarios.

Seasonal depression and the bleak weather are also common subjects. In contrast, some memes take a more optimistic tone, of people loving the winter weather and the ability to bundle up against the cold and not have to deal with the mosquitoes of the summer months.

Here you’ll find some of the most refreshing January memes to start the new year.

1.

January meme, text reads, 'My Christmas tree January 7th: I want you to put the word out there that we still up'
@LeighGiangreco/X

2.

January meme, text reads, 'they should invent a january that doesn’t drain your will to live'
@LeighGiangreco/X

3.

January meme, text reads, 'I’m f*cked, should’ve stayed home' with a photo out their car window of the Ice Age animated characters.
@CardsFB99/X

4.

Snapchat photo of snow outside a window. Text overlay reads, 'it snode'
@CardsFB99/X

5.

January meme about snow in various countries.
u/PianoPlayer10 via Reddit

6.

January meme, text reads, 'What I love of winter: cold weather, wearing hoodies, ALL THE F*CKING MOSQUITOES DIE AND BURN IN HELL!'
u/PianoPlayer10 via Reddit

7.

January meme, text reads, 'Playing snowball fight with siblings be like' with a photo of a kid holding an ice ball behind their back.
u/smollpeep via Reddit

8.

January meme, text reads, 'Da**, seasonal depression hits hard' with a photo of a boxer in the ring drinking some water.
u/smollpeep via Reddit

9.

January meme, text reads, 'What if I told you I like the cold because there are no bugs.' with Morpheus from The Matrix.
u/M-bassy via Reddit

10.

January meme, text reads, 'Having snow: what people think it's like / what it's really like' with picturesque images next to images of shoveling and slipping on ice.
u/M-bassy via Reddit

11.

January meme, text reads, 'When 2 minutes passes but then you realize that it's actually been 11 months.'
u/[deleted] via Reddit

12.

January meme, text reads, 'Winter fans be like: Ah yes, 3 pm.' and a photo of a dark street.
u/[deleted] via Reddit

13.

January meme, text reads, 'Before January/After January' with photos from Shrek in DuLac and Hagrid saying, 'Shouldn't have said that.'
u/tamilvanan31 via Reddit

14.

January meme, text reads, 'Liquor store owners in January / Gym owners in January.' with photos of Squidward begging in a cardboard box and SpongeBob looking rich.
u/tamilvanan31 via Reddit

15.

January meme, text reads, 'December 31st/January 1st' with a kid eating a giant burger and a man lifting weights at the gym.
u/WestinghouseXCB248S via Reddit

16.

January meme, text reads, 'Me on January 1st: 'I think I'm going to try a dry January / My friend and I on January 5th' with a photo of two people drinking straight out of liquor bottles.
u/WestinghouseXCB248S via Reddit

17.

January meme of winter enjoyers vs summer enjoyers.
u/[deleted] via Reddit

18.

January meme, text reads, 'Winter fans be like, well at least there are no mosquitoes.' with a photo of a frozen man.
u/[deleted] via Reddit

19.

January meme of Mr. Bean waiting impatiently, text reads, 'Jan 1, Jan 15, Jan 25, Jan 31'
u/Brendawg324 via Reddit

20.

January meme of Gru plotting, text reads, 'It's a start of a new year. Time for me to spend the most of my January.' When he looks, it's near the end of the month.
u/Brendawg324 via Reddit

21.

January meme, text reads, 'January / me, trying to start 2025 off well.' with a photo of two people in a fighting ring.
@margaretadelle.bsky.social/BlueSky

22.

January meme, text reads, 'Habit tracking app owners: January / February' with photos of a man with stacks of money and another with a few and some coins.
@margaretadelle.bsky.social/BlueSky

23.

January meme, text reads, 'November this is the best drink ever / January never shall I drink this again' with two photos of the same drink.
@simontomes.com/BlueSky

24.

January meme, text reads, 'Work / Me on the final day of holiday break' with a photo of a woman leaning in to whisper in a man's ear. He is staring straight at the camera.
@simontomes.com/BlueSky

25.

January meme, text reads, 'What a year, huh? / Lemon, it's January 8th'
@simontomes.com/BlueSky

26.

January meme, text reads, 'All my grand 2025 plans' with an intricately balanced series of building blocks held up by a small one that reads, 'can we circle back in January'
@costasamaras.com/BlueSky

27.

January meme, text reads, 'this january isnt januarying like the other januaries januaried'
@costasamaras.com/BlueSky

28.

January meme, text reads, 'January 1st and no hangover!' with a woman raising her hands as if saying hallelujah.
@costasamaras.com/BlueSky

29.

January meme, text reads, 'Sorry but January doesn't start until Monday, no having this midweek new year, new me nonsense, I'll rebrand on Monday.' With a photo of a woman lounging on a pool chair reading a magazine.
@scibugs.bsky.social/BlueSky

30.

January meme, text reads, 'Jan 1st: new year new me! Jan 3rd:' with a photo of Danny DeVito eating Doritos like a gremlin on the forest floor.
@scibugs.bsky.social/BlueSky

