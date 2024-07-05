I Need More Bullets—The viral NPC, explained

“I Need More Bullets” refers to a catchphrase from a French soldier character that went viral, played by NPC Streamer @isrhaul. In the series of videos, the TikToker, in character with an accent, says different catchphrases as he shakes his butt.

The most popular catchphrase was “I need more bullets.” The phrase has also become popular in other, more phonetic spellings, including “bouletts” and “boolets,” as people emphasize the accent.

Some of his other catchphrases include, “Thanks for the protein, sir,” and “That’s a big weapon!”

Where Is the ‘I Need More Bullets’ guy from?

The TikToker, believed to be a polyglot from Venezuela, at the center of the viral videos blew up for his capacity for a fake French accent in the hilarious twerking videos.

He started his account in early 2021 and started featuring rear-centric videos soon after. The French soldier character was first seen on TikTok Lives in mid-2023.

It wasn’t long until the “I need more bullets” guy was regularly going viral for his TikTok Live antics. Some found his videos enticing while others just found them funny. The nonplayable character (NPC) gained popularity until TikTok stepped in.

Why is the ‘I Need More Bullets’ guy banned from TikTok Live?

TikTok felt that some of @isrhaul’s videos were leaning into adult content too much. At several points, he found himself restricted on the platform, leading to the few posts that feature the character on his main page.

He asked his devoted fans to help him appeal to TikTok after his early restrictions led to a longer ban from the platform. He more tightly cropped his video so that his butt-clapping wasn’t prominently featured. In his caption, he promised to “avoid the misinterpreted errors that resulted in my banning.”

In October 2023, @isrhaul declared he would be doing his last TikTok live as the French soldier, explaining that despite “I need more bullets” and its popularity, TikTok’s restrictions meant he couldn’t profit from his time on the platform. He claimed this was all because of the prominence of his butt in the videos.

“please understand that I have to leave because tikTok it’s restricting my lives making it being not profitable at all. I want to do this two last lives to say goodbye to the ppl that couldn’t watch my other lives because as I told you, TikTok it’s not recommending it because they don’t want me to show [peach emoji] even in baggy pants” @isrhaul, TikTok

After his final scheduled TikTok live, it seems @isrhaul’s ban has been made permanent. That hasn’t stopped him from posting the soldier (who is now into drones and art) on his main page, where he seems to be able to get away with more.

Fans continued to appeal to TikTok to reinstate his Live access months after the ban was instated.

‘I Need More Bullets’ memes

