Memes

Explaining the ‘I Lied, Put Your Clothes Back On’ meme

Put your clothes back on and read these memes.

Aimée Lutkin
Woman sitting with text that says 'i lied. Put your clothes back on. We're about to talk about your first impression of me. Every thought you've ever had about me. Every conversation with my name in it. I want to know how you really feel about me in extreme detail.'(l), Man posing with text that says 'I lied. Put your clothes back on. We're going through your tiktok reposts and you're going to explain every single one to me.'(R)

The “I lied put your clothes back on” meme is a POV trend on TikTok and Twitter in which people act like they’re talking to someone they’re hooking up with before admitting they lied. This isn’t a hookup. It’s a lecture.

What does “I lied put your clothes back on” mean?

The format of the joke usually starts with that exact phrase, which is then followed by what the joke teller intends on doing with you instead. It’s a popular meme format in the stan community, so a lot of the second parts of the joke involve a favorite TV show, character slash fiction, and content analysis. There’s also a sprinkle of political commentary and interpersonal issues being worked out through this meme. It’s versatile!

@tbhrisse A person who thinks all the time.. #fyp #trending #thoughtdaughter #viralvideo #blowup ♬ Succession Main Theme – L’Orchestra Nazionale di Mendoni
On TikTok, a lot of people act the situation out by sitting down dramatically on their bed and looking at the camera with whatever their plans are written across the video clip.

@alexaryebread I always feel very nostalgic for #atyd this timr of year #wolfstar #fyp #marauders #remuslupin #siriusblack #foryou #alltheyoungdudes #maraudersfandom #marauderstok #maraudersera #harrypotter ♬ Succession Main Theme – L’Orchestra Nazionale di Mendoni

They also include music, usually the theme song from the hit HBO show Succession.

@vncdeleo Thats what i call a date🙂‍↕️ #fy #trend #reposts #date #foryouu ♬ Succession Main Theme – L’Orchestra Nazionale di Mendoni
What are some “I lied put your clothes back on” memes?

Twitter is full of examples of the joke format. I know I said we were gonna hook up. But I lied. Put your clothes back on and read these memes:

I lied meme about about Challengers
@lovelordi
I lied meme about marxism
@lovelordi
I lied meme about about criminal minds
@lovelordi
I lied meme about Red Dead Redemption
@creekriverdeer
I lied meme about about personal relationships
@creekriverdeer
I lied meme about law and order SVU
@creekriverdeer
I lied meme about x-files franchise
@_favcrime
I lied meme about timeline of x-men
@_favcrime
