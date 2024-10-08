Explaining the ‘I Lied, Put Your Clothes Back On’ meme

The “I lied put your clothes back on” meme is a POV trend on TikTok and Twitter in which people act like they’re talking to someone they’re hooking up with before admitting they lied. This isn’t a hookup. It’s a lecture.

What does “I lied put your clothes back on” mean?

The format of the joke usually starts with that exact phrase, which is then followed by what the joke teller intends on doing with you instead. It’s a popular meme format in the stan community, so a lot of the second parts of the joke involve a favorite TV show, character slash fiction, and content analysis. There’s also a sprinkle of political commentary and interpersonal issues being worked out through this meme. It’s versatile!

On TikTok, a lot of people act the situation out by sitting down dramatically on their bed and looking at the camera with whatever their plans are written across the video clip.

They also include music, usually the theme song from the hit HBO show Succession.

What are some “I lied put your clothes back on” memes?

Twitter is full of examples of the joke format. I know I said we were gonna hook up. But I lied. Put your clothes back on and read these memes:

