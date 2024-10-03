Advertisement
The October Theory on TikTok, explained

This is the start of the winter arc.

Woman putting on make up with text that says 'October 1st theory - and it's called the october 1st theory'(l), Man making grimace with claw hands and tex that says 'ocotober theory x6'(c) Woman talking with text that says 'the october theory explained'(r)

The October Theory on TikTok has creators treating the month of October like a preemptive New Year’s Day for making resolutions and setting goals for the coming year.

What is the October Theory TikTok trend?

The basic gist of the October Theory is that a lot of folks have realized that the year is coming to a close and they haven’t tackled their New Year’s resolutions for 2024. Rather than giving up on these resolutions, they have decided that the changing of the season should also signify a major shift in their lives, trying out various methods of self-improvement and big decisions before the year ends.

TikTok of a picturesque cliffside walk. Text overlay reads, 'October Theory, let's do this.'
@dorsetgirls/TikTok
Another aspect of the October Theory is that folks are specifically doing a lot of self-reflection and meditation on where they are in their lives and where they want to be in the future. Because time seems to just disappear like the sand in an hourglass, people who are fans of this theory want something to hold onto and feel good about what they’re doing in accomplishing their goals.

Origins of the October Theory

There were a few posts about the October Theory on TikTok in 2023, most notably from TikToker Macy (@macyymorgan_) who talked about how the holidays make people reflect on their past year and want to get their “butt into gear” to improve themselves. That being said, the trend didn’t take off and become popularized until late September and early October 2024.

@macyymorgan_ OCTOBER 1ST THEORY #october #fall #fallaesthetic #theory #fyp #grwm #grwmroutine #makeuptutorial #letschat #grwmmakeup ♬ original sound – Macy
How to participate in the October Theory trend

There are a couple of general rules that folks posting about the October Theory suggest people follow. The most important of these rules is that you need to set achievable goals that you can complete in a short amount of time, and set deadlines to make those goals.

This is different from New Year resolutions because many folks want to jumpstart on January 1st and then very quickly fall off the bandwagon as they don’t commit to their attempt at a lifestyle change.

TikTok of a woman sighing and rubbing her nose in disbelief. Text overlay reads, 'Thinking the October theory wouldn't apply to me this time (i was wrong)'
@breakingbadisapornopenin/TikTok
Once those goals have been set, according to the TikTok meme trend, you need to learn to live with how fast life seems to go by and be flexible when new opportunities appear. Make those big decisions that you were too nervous to do, so says the October Theory, and embrace getting out of your comfort zone.

Another seemingly important aspect of the October Theory is “cuffing season,” which is defined by Merriam-Webster Dictionary as, “a period of time where single people begin looking for short-term partnerships to pass the colder months of the year.”

TikToker Chloe Van Berkel (@chloevanberkel) describes the month as “The time when people are going to be making a lot of big life changes, a lot of major life decisions, and a lot of canon events will be happening for a lot of different people at this time.” Van Berkel has nearly 70K followers on the social media platform and her video on the subject was viewed over 972.8K times.

@chloevanberkel tik tok comes up with a lot of theories but i’m kinda here for this one #october #octobertheory #firstofthemonth #endoftheyear #fallseason ♬ original sound – Chloe Van Berkel
“People are realizing that they want a special someone to spend the holidays with,” the TikToker went on to add. “So you’ll definitely see a lot of new couples around this time.”

October Theory examples

@herculeankate idk how much i believe in october theory tbh but i have a strong feeling i’ll get a job offer so this is what i’m going to do to make sure happens 🙂‍↕️ #octobertheory #octobertheoryexplained #howtogetajob #postgradjobhunt #socialmediamarketingportfolio #creatorsearchinsights ♬ original sound – kate | post grad life
Woman cooking on the stove top. Text overlay reads, 'Have you read up on October theory?'
@spiritualpathtothesoul/TikTok
@gabrielscottstevens

halloweekend’s got me

♬ original sound – The Random
TikTok comment that reads, 'October genuinely feels like the beginning of the year maybe it's just because October is my birthday month so naturally it feels like the beginning of a new year but idk'
@larry_lobster01/TikTok
TikToker participating in the October Theory, text overlay reads, 'this is your sign to have a vision board making evening.'
@larry_lobster01/TikTok
TikTok comment that reads, 'This is how I’ve always viewed october and everyone always laughed at me for it and now ur telling me it’s october theory ?!'
@dazeddandconfuseddddd/TikTok
@mindandbodymamas It’s the first of the month ✨ wishing you the best rest of the year #octobertheory #october1st #q4 ♬ original sound – Monica ✨ Mind and Body Mamas✨
TikTok comment that reads, 'The fall is my spring. The leaves changes, the air becomes crisp. A new school year is staring'
@carzhuspill/TikTok
