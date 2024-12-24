A history of the mean girl ‘I have that shirt too kinda’ meme

The I Have That Shirt Too Kinda memes popular on X, Reddit, and TikTok, are a style of meme that cheekily promotes a sense of demure one-upmanship, primarily between women.

Featured Video

Meme basics:

Meme Creator: @Karinerino

@Karinerino Meme Type : image/caption reaction

: image/caption reaction First Appearance : Sept. 13, 2018

: Sept. 13, 2018 Origin Source : X

: X Peak Popularity: December 2024

Advertisement

I shall explain. The girl above replied with a photo in which she’s wearing an identical shirt as the girl in the post she’s replying to. She looks a lot better in the shirt and in general, so her photo can be seen as downplaying the other person and centering herself. She slayed pic.twitter.com/r4rzdv7IEs — gray (@Liminangel1) June 23, 2023

What is the ‘I have that shirt too kinda’ meme?

The “I have that shirt too kinda” meme is a reaction image with the caption, “I have that shirt too kinda,” in response to an initial/source image. The meme‘s image is a more flattering or attractive version of the source image, while the caption gives this competitive effort a feigned demure or non-intimidating tone.

Advertisement

Origin and spread

On Sept. 13, 2018, X user @Karinerino posted the first version of the meme, in response to a post by @Princess_Onyx. In @Princess_Onyx‘s post, she shared a selfie where she is wearing a striped shirt with a sweetheart neck and a bow; she is looking down, her lips pursed. This original post was captioned, “Shine on me.”

While the post got minimal engagement, digital creator and model @Karinerino responded to it with her own, more confident selfie, where she is looking directly at the camera suggestively and invitingly.

Advertisement

She is seen wearing the same shirt as @Princess_Onyx, and captioned her image, “I have that shirt too kinda.” Though this response meme accrued around 130 likes, it made the rounds on X as a popular meme alluding to how women subtly compete with one another.

is this a hate crime pic.twitter.com/ZqyX4VyreJ — mitchell (@poutkid) October 21, 2018

In 2019, @Princess_Onyx posted a photo of herself with @Karinerino, in a nod to their meme’s popularity and as a friendly counterpoint to the meme’s perceived meaning.

name a better love story pic.twitter.com/tkRTzHVoCo — mina (@lol_thy) March 24, 2019

Advertisement

For years, this meme would crop up in contexts of women engaging with each other online. The meme eventually gained traction on X in the spring of 2023, spreading to TikTok in early 2024.

Cultural context

The meme is a starting point for conversation about comparison culture, women’s bodies, women’s fashion, and online interaction. While the discourse around this meme can range from productive to humorous to empowering to unproductive, it always highlights the highly charged topic of competitiveness between women in online spaces.

Advertisement

he tried to i have that shirt too kinda you pic.twitter.com/H05n29pl94 — Brad Bain (@thebradbain) June 24, 2023

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.