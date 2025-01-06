Advertisement
25 of the funniest Golden Globes memes and reactions: 2025 edition

“A confused Nancy Mace shows up for her ‘Worst Performance by a Crisis Actor’ award at the Golden Globes.”

Two panel image. On the left, a women looks into the camera, her skin painted green. A text overlay reads 'What the hell, sure.' On the right is a cartoon image of a yellow hand with text written in marker on the the palm. It reads 'Tucci - looks gay. Strong - looks evil.'

The 2025 Golden Globes brought not only the glitz and glamor expected of Hollywood awards shows, but also plenty of meme-worthy outfits and moments that have set the internet abuzz. Zendaya’s solo red carpet appearance, complete with a beautiful diamond ring and a subtle but visible ‘t’ tattoo, sparked fresh speculation about a secret engagement to boyfriend and fellow actor Tom Holland.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Strong ditched his signature brown for a bold velvet seafoam green suit and bucket hat. The look made some people wonder if he was channeling his inner Elphaba. And of course, there is Colin Farrell’s passionately specific shout-out to craft services during his acceptance speech, proving once again that the Golden Globes are a gift that keeps on giving.

Check out some of the funniest 2025 Golden Globes memes:

1.

Golden Globes meme, text reads, 'remember when Colin Farrell was a Hollywood bad boy and now he’s beloved and going out of his way to thank craft service people'
@BrettRedacted/X

2.

Golden Globes meme, text reads, 'winning an award for a film in spanish, about mexican people and set in mexico and speaking in french while receiving the award...'
@BrettRedacted/X

3.

Golden Globes meme, text reads, 'Obsessed with Colin Farrell thanking Carolina in craft services' with a screenshot from his acceptance speech. Captions read, 'Oh, craft service. A great day.'
@erinmurray16/X

4.

Golden Globes meme, text reads, 'emilia perez winning after the french director said he didn’t care about doing research on mexican culture…. okay' with a photo of Timothée Chalamet making a disgusted expression.
@erinmurray16/X

5.

Golden Globes meme, text reads, 'jeremy strong in that outfit in the back taking me tf out .' with a photo of Jennifer Coolidge looking confused while speaking into a microphone.
@ilyclemmie/X

6.

Golden Globes meme, text reads, 'Golden Globes; now from The Substance… Me:' with a picture of a person who looks deformed with multiple eyes, nostrils, and teeth in their chest.
@ilyclemmie/X

7.

Golden Globes meme, text reads, 'Wicked winning the 'we made the most money' award' with a photo of a woman with her skin turned green via a poor edit. Text on the image reads, 'What the hell, sure.'
@TomZohar/X

8.

Golden Globes meme, text reads, 'Golden Globe nominated films by religion' with a screenshot of the Best Motion Picture - Drama and - Musical or Comedy nominations.
@TomZohar/X

9.

Golden Globes meme, text reads, 'seeing demi moore win a golden globe for a mubi original body horror movie is kind of the greatest thing to ever happen to me'
@stabfreeman/X

10.

Golden Globes meme, text reads, 'me liking and retweeting everything about fernanda winning the golden globes, sorry not sorry!' with a screenshot of a video of old folks at a casino rapid-fire clicking buttons.
@stabfreeman/X

11.

Golden Globes meme, text reads, 'Event Analysis: The Golden Globes 2025 - Hollywood's annual display of self-congratulation, which this unit finds as efficient as a human trying to outrun me.' with an image of a robot with a martini glass staring at the camera, a black cat in a tux and top hat sitting in the background.
@skynetsuggests/X

12.

Golden Globes meme, text reads, 'Golden Globes? More like Golden Goals (sparkle and heart emojis)'
@skynetsuggests/X

13.

Golden Globes meme of a Simpson character hand, text on the hand reads, 'Tucci - looks gay. Strong - looks evil'
@sweetseaslug/X

14.

Golden Globes meme, text reads, 'Award for Box-Office Achievement?!' with a screenshot of Don Draper saying, 'That's what the money is for!'
@sweetseaslug/X

15.

Golden Globes meme, text reads, 'Ah yes, because I’d much rather know where nominees are sitting Rather than seeing a clip of their work (rolling eyes emoji)'
@GraceRandolph/X

16.

@GraceRandolph/X

17.

Golden Globes meme, text reads, 'Not sure about these new Golden Globes graphics' with a blurry satellite image of a building with pins of where people are in the building.
@ditzkoff.bsky.social/BlueSky

18.

Golden Globes meme, text reads, 'Monstro Elisasue has arrived at the Golden Globes red carpet!' with a photoshopped image of Monstro Elisasue over a Golden Globes red carpet outfit.
@ditzkoff.bsky.social/BlueSky
19.

Golden Globes meme, text reads, 'On the side of the wall at the Golden Globes there’s a studio leaderboard, lest things become too classy' with a photo of the leaderboard.
@kylebuchanan.bsky.social/BlueSky

20.

Golden Globes meme conversation between Alexis and Moira from Schitt's Creek. Text reads, 'Alexis: What is your favorite season? Moira: Awards.'
@kylebuchanan.bsky.social/BlueSky
21.

22.

Golden Globes meme, text reads, 'happy golden globes night' with screencaps that reads, 'The Golden Globes are the second most important award show in Hollywood...after the People's Choice Awards where the fans are in charge.'
@krang.bsky.social/BlueSky
23.

Golden Globes meme, text reads, 'And the award for most insane chyron goes to Nicolas Cage (obviously)' The lower thirds text reads, 'Cage has a pet crow named Hoover who lived in a geodesic dome in his Las Vegas home.'
@krang.bsky.social/BlueSky

24.

Golden Globes meme, text reads, 'GOLDEN GLOBES® WINNER FERNANDA TORRES' with text in Spanish of a woman talking on a phone saying, translated, 'I'm going to enter the world of entertainment, I'm going to fill my a** with money.'
@krang.bsky.social/BlueSky
25.

