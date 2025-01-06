25 of the funniest Golden Globes memes and reactions: 2025 edition

The 2025 Golden Globes brought not only the glitz and glamor expected of Hollywood awards shows, but also plenty of meme-worthy outfits and moments that have set the internet abuzz. Zendaya’s solo red carpet appearance, complete with a beautiful diamond ring and a subtle but visible ‘t’ tattoo, sparked fresh speculation about a secret engagement to boyfriend and fellow actor Tom Holland.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Strong ditched his signature brown for a bold velvet seafoam green suit and bucket hat. The look made some people wonder if he was channeling his inner Elphaba. And of course, there is Colin Farrell’s passionately specific shout-out to craft services during his acceptance speech, proving once again that the Golden Globes are a gift that keeps on giving.

Check out some of the funniest 2025 Golden Globes memes:

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

Anora went home with nothing just like the character — paul (@paulswhtn) January 6, 2025 @GraceRandolph/X

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

8 years since this iconic golden globes moment pic.twitter.com/s1O0seb4AA — kels (@fighternance) January 6, 2025

22.

23.

24.

25.

TWO-TIME GOLDEN GLOBE WINNER KIERAN CULKIN pic.twitter.com/sGAqaodWvj — Tiffany Moustakas (@tiffmoustakas) January 6, 2025

