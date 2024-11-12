Why is everyone suddenly talking about ‘Gavin Newsom Psycho Lore’?

Gavin Newsom Lore refers to traits, stories, and policy discussions surrounding California’s Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. While technically a Democrat, Californians have known for a long time that he is not always or fully committed to a completely progressive agenda.

Why are people talking about Gavin Newsom?

After Vice President Kamala Harris lost the presidential election on Nov. 5, 2024, many Democratic party members began asking themselves who might run in 2028. They want someone from their party and many are pushing for another moderate Democrat like Harris.

Post-election discourse resurfaced a video clip from a November 2023 debate between Newsom and Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. The clip—in which Newsom verbally steamrolls both moderator Sean Hannity and his opponent—has been making the rounds on X.com, causing users to wonder if maybe the California governor could be a contender in the next presidential race.

gavin newsom is like if Freddy Krueger was into universal healthcare. goes to red states just to be bitchy to republicans. hates poor people but hates conservatives more. an absolute democrat psycho pic.twitter.com/7vR7QlNAee — alex (@alex_abads) November 9, 2024

Most people outside the state of California aren’t fully aware of Newsom’s policies. Many see a classic white male Democrat with a history of governance who is reasonably good-looking, capable of delivering a speech, and young enough to live through two presidential terms.

What is the Gavin Newsom “psycho lore”?

A viral tweet posted by @cherryredgworl on Nov. 8, 2024, captioned a photo of Newsom reading Toni Morrison’s Beloved, “new hobby is reading about gavin newsom psycho lore.” The post racked up over 105K likes in several days’ time.

Similarly, Californians have stepped in to offer counterpoints in the form of certain unflattering details about their governor. Users on X have over the last few days referred to Newsom as an “anti-Republican psychopath” who “hates poor people,” a “real super villain” flopping from “extremely progressive bills to the most cartoonishly evil vetoes” and an “evil psychopathic villain,” to name a few.

Much of the Newsom lore referenced is personal and innocuous—like the fact that he has severe dyslexia and a near-photographic memory—while the rest of it concerns his political track record and policies. This is fueling the discourse surrounding the governor, with some folks positing that Newsom’s “psycho lore” could make him unfit to serve as the Presidential candidate for the blue party.

gavin newsom is the only sociopath i can get behind because he’s hot, looks like patrick bateman, and can destroy a man like no other. LFG pic.twitter.com/Ea8uBMvA22 — 𓆩эльф𓆪 (@novikovasovi) November 8, 2024

What has Gavin Newsom done that’s so bad?

Aside from the “psycho lore” about his personal habits, the most damning aspect of Newsom’s career is his administration’s love of sweeping homeless encampments. No, they don’t house the homeless or offer them aid: they simply come in and throw all their belongings in the trash, arresting anyone who objects. In these sweeps, homeless people lose everything they’ve managed to accumulate to survive, often including forms of I.D. necessary for receiving any available social services.

This might be a horrifying track record to many voters.

No. Here is gavin newsom gleefully destroying homeless encampments in after signing an executive order for sweeps across california this year https://t.co/pen21LC2fR pic.twitter.com/50SEj4N7BN — The Business (Bi)tch (@CelestialTai) November 10, 2024

the gavin newsom viral tweets can be funny and all but the things this man has done to the unhoused people in california is absolute evil. he even destroyed what little property some of them had with his own hands. it’s horrific and i don’t want him gaining traction for president https://t.co/XizAyUIFis — i can be your long lost pal (@PallaviGunalan) November 10, 2024

While his other failures or successes (depending on your perspective) as governor are less explicit, Newsom’s history in this department might qualify as “psycho lore” as well, though it’s less amusing than some of the tidbits about his personal habits.

Gavin Newsom meme examples

Not everyone is using the term “psycho lore,” as catchy as that is, but many users on X have been information on the man. It has become a pretty compelling trend on social media and everyone wants to know more. Could this end up helping Newsom’s campaign? Sadly, it probably could. Name recognition is name recognition.

me liking every tweet calling gavin newsom an anti-republican sociopath pic.twitter.com/E2DNfscJ99 — 🧣 (@themarvells) November 9, 2024

I really need someone from California to explain the Gavin Newsom lore to me because he sounds absolutely batshit https://t.co/YWTOUQjMlP pic.twitter.com/QKE4NEwQXE — makena (@snaketorso) November 8, 2024 @kylietcheung/X

