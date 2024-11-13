Where did the ‘Comically Large Spoon’ meme come from?

The Comically Large Spoon meme began as a joke by Vine creator King Bach about getting “one spoonful” of a friend’s ice cream. The twist? It’s a comically LARGE spoon.
Meme basics:
- Meme Creator: King Bach/Vine
- Meme Type: Vine/YouTube/Reaction GIF
- First Appearance: June 2013
- Origin Source: Vine
- Peak Popularity: May 2020
- Notable Variations
- The spoon is a Poop Spoon
Where did the Comically Large Spoon come from?
In 2013, Vine creator King Bach shared the perfect five-second clip about asking a friend for some of their ice cream and then getting around the rules. In the video, one friend asks another, “Hey, dog, can I get some ice cream?”
His bud replies, “Only a spoonful!”
The instigator then shows he has a spoon nearly as big as himself, and he moves aggressively toward the fridge, implying he will be eating all the ice cream in one spoonful.
Popularity
Though Vine is dead (R.I.P), the video had a second life on YouTube and has been viewed there over 4.5 million times. In May 2020, the whole clip had a renaissance when it was turned into a reaction GIF, according to Know Your Meme. One of the earliest known examples was shared on May 11 by iFunny user _The_Caped_Baldy, making a joke about forgetting a Comically Large Spoon when ice cream is available.
Cultural context
Vine was ideal for the sort of joke King Bach was making, since it’s a low dialogue, simple premise, with a big visual joke. Since 2013, more people seem to be making fun of Bach’s work, but it had staying power. People can’t stop mentioning the comically large spoon. He’s made his mark in the silverware drawer.
The poop spoon
In 2019, Redditors started joking about the comically large spoon being used to scoop poop. There’s not a clear reason except that poop is funny. Though, if you have to scoop poop, it’s probably better to use a big spoon than a small one. This meme variation did not go too far, but it definitely makes you think.
Meme examples:
