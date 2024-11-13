Chip Shop Diva is TikTok’s current reigning queen

The Chip Shop Diva refers to a series of scripted promotional TikTok videos by Merchant’s Fish and Chips restaurant featuring employee Destiny Harolld, whose friendly yet unaffected manner is unintentionally compelling and wholesome.

Why is the Chip Shop Diva all over TikTok?

The Chip Shop Diva TikTok trend is a series of highly scripted promotional videos by Merchant’s Fish and Chips, a casual fish and chips shop located in Bewdley, Worcestershire in the United Kingdom. Merchant’s started sharing videos to promote their business on TikTok back in March of 2023. These early posts were mostly food-centered, gaining a healthy viewership using popular TikTok editing styles and trends (music, jump cuts, copypastas).

In Oct. 2024, the account began to produce a new style of video, a scripted exchange featuring 20-year-old employee Destiny Harolld, aka the Chip Shop Diva, awkwardly serving a customer from the camera’s point of view. The second video in this series went viral on Oct. 4th, racking up more than 25 million views.

Destiny’s personality—which is friendly but disconnected—is the cause of the Chip Shop Diva TikTok trend. People find her extremely funny in her rigidity and detachment from the actuality of serving a “customer,” yet still friendly and encouraging towards the business at hand.

What actually happens in the Chip Shop Diva’s TikToks?

The videos themselves are somewhat banal; the customer (shot from the camera’s POV) comes into the shop Destiny asks what they might want to eat, and they respond. Eventually, Destiny walks the customer through all of the choices made when ordering fish and chips, from meal size to dipping sauces to the drink.

While she works to prepare the customer’s order, Destiny will offhandedly ask questions, participating in typical customer service exchanges, and eventually send them off with a big white paper bag containing their order.

Who is the Chip Shop Diva?

The Chip Shop Diva is 20-year-old Destiny Harolld, who has worked at Merchant’s Fish and Chips since she was 16 years old. Antony Akathiotis, who owns the shop, called Destiny “kind,” and “hardworking,” while the public has embraced her as “sweet,” “polite” and an “icon;” the “Bridget Bardot” of fish and chips.

Why are people so into her and these TikToks?

TikTok has embraced the wholesomeness and humor that comes with a good-natured promotional video, but users especially like Destiny’s affectation within the videos, which lies somewhere between bored, awkward, and sweet.

Destiny often gives little “hms” between responses as she prepares the meals, and repeats comforting and funny catchphrases that have gained more popularity with each posted video, including “you could have a mini haddock meal,” “would you like a slice of lemon?” and “have a nice day.”

Antony Akathiotis, who owns Merchant’s Fish and Chips, is proud of Destiny…and also a little confounded. He described shop’s sudden popularity as “mental,” but says he is determined to use the internet fame to “help put Bewdley on the map.” He goes on to say how much he appreciates Destiny saying she “is such a lovely, genuine, hardworking girl and we want to support her.”

Lately, this Chip Shop Diva’s been serving up a bit more attitude…

In more recent videos, Destiny has done a bit more joking and smirking, and viewers have taken note.

The Chip Shop Diva TikTok trend has inspired some incredible variations

Some of which explore who’s on the OTHER side of the camera.

Fans of the Chip Shop Diva had a field day on Halloween; one account Destiny herself liked and commented on, saying “it’s me!” She failed to mention “have a great day,” but we won’t hold it against her.

