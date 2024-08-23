Be Honest: You love the Be Honest meme

The Be Honest meme features David Beckham, as seen in a scene from his Netflix documentary, coaxing his wife Victoria Beckham, to depict a situation accurately. The funny moment between the spouses quickly went viral. The memes slowly reveal the truth of a situation in a humorous way.

Origins of the meme

The Be Honest meme featuring David and Victoria Beckham originated as a scene in the documentary series BECKHAM. The Netflix docuseries tells the soccer legend’s story, which includes his love story with the Spice Girl.

In the scene, Victoria is talking to the interviewer and says that she and David both grew up in middle-class households. David chimes in from another room, eager to fact-check his wife.

After describing both families as “very working class,” David urges his wife to “be honest.”

“I am being honest!” she asserts. They repeat the exchange again and David asks his wife, “What car did your dad drive you to school in?”

She begins to launch into an explanation when he interrupts and insists she gives “a simple answer.” After showing a little resistance, Victoria admits, “Okay, in the 80s, my dad had a Rolls-Royce.”

“Thank you!” he replies.

The hilarious and very natural exchange between husband and wife that happened to be caught on camera turned into true docuseries gold. The moment went viral as people related to having to coax the whole truth out of someone.

David and Victoria Beckham recreate the ‘Be Honest’ meme

David and Victoria Beckham haven’t shied away from the viral moment. At the TV Academy Official FYC panel in Los Angeles in May, David recalled the moment. He explained it was Victoria’s first day of shooting and director Fisher Stevens thought the retired soccer icon had already left the house. Little did he know he was still getting ready to go and listening in.

The two even recreated the moment for a teaser for their Super Bowl ad with Uber Eats. Victoria wore a “My dad had a Rolls-Royce” t-shirt, poking fun at herself in the spot. David chides his wife as she teases the commercial’s content, as they both hilariously get the facts all wrong.

Some of the funniest Be Honest memes

