i forgor…but i rember….

“i forgor,” a misspelled version of “i forgot,” is a phrase popularly used in reaction memes and troll conversations. It’s often paired with “i rember,” a misspelled version of “I remember,” in the same teasing way.

The origins of ‘i forgor i rember’

The first time the meme graced the internet was in February 2021. At the time, Twitter user @ItsNotSeabass tweeted a hello at Walmart and said he had a question. The brand’s help account stepped in, prepared to help, but instead, @ItsNotSeabass wrote, “I forgor 💀.”

What seemed like an innocent misspelling became a hit tweet, with over 10,000 likes to date. Screenshots of the exchange shared across social media also went viral.

The meme gained a visual element in May 2021, when Redditor u/smashi3 shared an image of a figure sitting on a large yellow question mark, with “i forgor” overlaid on the image in Papyrus font.

‘i forgor’ and the skull emoji💀

The most common version of the meme that’s used online is “i forgor 💀.” The skull speaks to the classicist who appreciates the meme in its original form. The skull also adds both humor and intensity to the already funny misspelling.

Often, someone will be trolled by this as a reply. Jokesters will try to follow it up with a “i rember,” only to repeat the first response when engaged again.

The ‘i forgor’ cat meme

Cats are beloved across the internet. Their derpy facial expressions make them perfect fodder for these memes. The blank stares and surprised reactions to the smallest sensations have made the cat variety of memes very popular.

‘i forgor’ and 9/11

It’s not underheard of for people, particularly online, to use humor to cope with and gain an understanding of tragedy. Fans of this meme have found a way to adapt it as a 9/11 meme. As many who were alive during the national tragedy may recall, one of the refrains of that time was “Never Forget.” As the memes got more popular, “never forgor” or “9/11 i forgor” memes also started to pop up.

Meme examples

More reaction memes:

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.