‘Be honest’: Victoria Beckham gets called out by husband for saying her family was ‘working class’ in new doc

Netflix released the documentary Beckham this week, which looks at the life and career of footballer David Beckham. It also features wife Victoria Beckham, and one clip, in which she discusses her upbringing, is getting memed.

Victoria Beckham, whose name in the Spice Girls was Posh Spice, says that her family was “very working class,” and then her husband immediately pops his head in: “Be honest.”

“I am being honest,” she replies.

“What car did your dad drive you to school in?” he asks. After a bit of back and forth, she admits it was a Rolls Royce, and Beckham shuts the door.

“why did he gather her like this?” said @theninaparker on X.

“David Beckham is the last remaining investigative journalist,” said @ChrisJBakke.

“Tories trying to relate to working class people for the aesthetics,” said @megjepson on TikTok.

“David said BFFR,” said one commenter.