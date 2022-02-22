‘Always watching’: Walmart workers reveal how they can see customers in the parking lot in viral TikTok

A pair of Walmart employees went viral after revealing just how much workers can see through the store’s parking lot security cameras.

The video, posted by user Andrea (@aandrea_i), shows one employee pointing at security camera footage while a sound implies that the people seen on camera were engaging in lewd behavior.

“When a couple pulls into the empty walmart parking lot thinking no one’s watching,” the text overlay on the video reads.

“Always watching,” the caption reads.

At the time of writing, the TikTok has over 2.6 million views.

https://www.tiktok.com/@aandrea_i/video/7062171365197090094

Immediately, TikTokers were taken aback by how expansive Walmart’s security camera systems seem to be, remarking that they may have rethought past behavior had they known they were being recorded with such clarity.

“I peed in a walmart parking lot once,” wrote one commenter. “This isn’t good news.”

“Why am I seeing all these AFTER I’ve already done it,” another complained.

On the other side, some users said that such a camera system would have been helpful for them in the past—if Walmart had allowed them access to it.

“OH BUT YOU DIDNT HAVE CAMERAS WHEN THE CART EMPLOYEE STOLE MY PHONE IN THE PARKING LOT,” alleged a user.

Several users noted that, given the shock of many people on the platform, TikTokers should be more generally aware of how often they are being recorded by security cameras.

“I don’t know why people are always so shocked that public places have security cameras,” one TikToker said.

Seconding that point, another added: “Also wanna let everyone know the Best Buy peeps can literally see right into your car if they wanted to,” later going on to say, “that’s how good the security cameras are.”

Other alleged Walmart employees also joined in the conversation, adding their own experiences from monitoring the security cameras.

“This is why I transferred out of the parking lot,” one apparent worker claimed. “The things I’ve seen…”

“I find this so funny that y’all didn’t know we have lot cameras,” another laughed.

In the future, this TikTok may have encouraged some users to change their behavior—or at the very least, seek a different location for their actions.

@aandrea_i did not immediately respond to Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment. Walmart did not immediately respond to request for comment via its media relations contact form.

