‘Cooking your own food at the Waffle House is a part of the experience’: Waffle House customers make own food after worker allegedly quits, refuses to cook

After a Waffle House worker allegedly walked out on the job, the customers in the restaurant stepped in to make their own food.

TikToker @theregobigmc made the claim in a video that garnered over 113,000 views on the platform.

“The Waffle House man said he quit and refused to make our food,” text overlay on the video reads. “So we made our own.”

The video shows a Waffle House employee outside of the restaurant before the person filming and the people accompanying them go inside to make their own breakfast, nearly burning their waffles.

“Y’all we in Waffle House,” another text overlay on the video reads. “The workers walked out this ho.”

Viewers joked about how this is not a unique experience in the comments section.

“Cooking your own food at the Waffle House is apart of the experience,” one commenter wrote.

“Waffle house should just rent out the kitchen,” another said. “people always fixing their own food.”

“Waffle house customers do anything besides just go home,” a third said.

In one viral instance, customers were filmed helping an overwhelmed Waffle House worker. And in another, customers stepped in to cook for themselves after workers reportedly collapsed.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @theregobigmc regarding the video via Instagram direct message as well as to Waffle House via email.

Today’s top stories