‘I see so many of these at Waffle House I’m convinced anyone and everyone can just walk in and work for free’: Customer helps overwhelmed Waffle House worker in viral TikTok

In a viral TikTok video, a customer goes behind the counter to help a Waffle House worker because she’s the only one working.

“Not my boyfriend helping this poor girl when she was the only one working,” Taylor Johnson (@taylorjohnsonny), the TikToker who posted the video, wrote in the caption.

Johnson filmed her boyfriend working in front of the grill to help out the lone Waffle House employee. She said in a comment that the employee was juggling five customers by herself when they walked in.

@taylorjohnsonny not my boyfriend helping this poor girl when she was the only one working 😭 ♬ Half On a Sack – Three 6 Mafia

“She was the only person working, and we just got [off] work to go eat. she was cooking for food 5 and right when she plated the food she dropped 3 plates,” the TikToker said in a comment.

The video received nearly 100,000 views, and several users in the comments said this wasn’t the first video they’ve seen of customers working behind the counter at Waffle House.

“Why did i just see a video of a bunch of guys cooking their own food at waffle house. anybody can walk in there and cook huh,” one user said.

“I see so many of these at Waffle House I’m convinced anyone and everyone can just walk in and work for free,” another commented.

“Why this the 3rd video of customers cooking their own food at waffle house,” a third said.

“I love how they just let any people jump in,” a fourth added.

One Waffle House employee said they often end up working without a cook, so his help would be appreciated. “Can he come help me? i work at waffle house and my cook never shows up,” they said.

Several users praised the customer for helping the worker while she was alone.

“That’s so kind of him … I feel like waffle houses never have workers I’m sure she was a little stressed,” one user said.

“What a good guy! not everyone would stop and step up to help, it’s nice to see,” another wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Johnson via TikTok comment and Waffle House via email.

