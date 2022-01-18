‘Welcome to Taco Bell. Is there a reason you’re recording?’: Drive-thru worker confronts TikToker who tried to make a wings reaction video

A viral video shows a drive-thru worker confronting a TikToker who is trying to make a Taco Bell wings reaction video.

User Chelsea Ne’Kole is a TikTok and Youtube content creator. While trying to record a Taco Bell chicken wings reaction video for her YouTube channel, the drive-thru employee protested that she didn’t want to be recorded.

“Welcome to Taco Bell. Is there a reason you’re recording me?” the employee says.

Captioned, “Y’all be safe out there,” the 41-second video received over 41,900 views and 6,107 likes since it was posted five days ago.

Taco Bell released a one-week run of fried chicken wings last week to mixed reviews. The internet immediately hopped on the wagon, and reaction videos to Taco Bell wings started trending across YouTube and TikTok.

In Chelsea’s video, she is pulling up to the Taco Bell drive-thru and telling a worker that she is filming a reaction video.

“I’m doing a YouTube video,” Chelsea says. “I’ll do an order of the chicken wings.”

The drive-thru worker pushes back. “I don’t feel comfortable with being recorded,” the worker says.

“I’m just recording the audio,” Chelsea responds.

“I don’t feel comfortable with my voice being recorded,” the worker says again.

Many of the 498 commenters supported @iheartchels_93 in making her reaction video.

“Nah she just had a attitude,” user @triceyscott said.

“I would’ve ignored her and placed my order,” @tubyaa added.

But some commenters noted that the drive-thru worker had a right to refuse to be recorded in her video.

“I don’t think she was rude,” user @smileyshante said. “She said she wasn’t comfortable.”

“Maybe she just didn’t wanna be recorded,” @theshellygrace wrote.

According to Chelsea’s Twitter account, she’s located in Mississippi. The state allows a person to record audio and video record if they are present for the recording.

The Daily Dot reached out to Chelsea and Taco Bell for comment via TikTok message and email, respectively.

