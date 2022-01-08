‘Why would u buy wings from TACO bell?’: Taco Bell chicken wings divide TikTok viewers

For one week only, Taco Bell customers can order the chain’s new crispy chicken wings. After debuting Thursday, the new menu item went viral on TikTok—with varying reviews.

As of Saturday, the hashtag #tacobellwings has received 12.8 million views on TikTok.

According to TikTok user Caleb (@caleb_lennon), who appears to be a Taco Bell employee, the wings are made with Taco Bell’s fries seasoning and served with spicy ranch.

“They’re pretty good,” Caleb said in a TikTok video.

TikTok user Nikayla Poole (@nikaylakay) disagreed though, calling the wings “disgusting.” She shared a video of her wings order, captioning the TikTok, “These wings were disgusting. Y’all know I have to try everything. I shouldn’t have tried these.”

The video’s on-screen caption said the wings were “NASTY” accompanied by several nauseated emojis.

https://www.tiktok.com/@nikaylakay/video/7050301777757064494?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id6893174052191438341

Poole’s viewers left their own reviews by commenting on her video.

“why would u buy wings from TACO bell?” one viewer asked.

“na thats left over bbl meat,” another viewer said.

One viewer told Poole she was “tripping,” and another said the wings were “bussin.”

TikTok user Jewel (@jewel_shanay) posted her own video of the chicken wings, captioning it, “what da fuck is thisssss.” Although her caption appeared uncertain, she said in the comments that she’s a fan of the new menu item.

https://www.tiktok.com/@jewel_shanay/video/7050179622054513966?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id6893174052191438341

“You got one week only available after 2pm runnnn and thank me later byeeeeeeee,” Jewel wrote in a comment on her TikTok.

In response to a viewer asking why the wings actually look good, Jewel wrote, “Because they are lowkey. And they out here capping.”

Taco Bell crispy chicken wings are only available after 2 pm at participating locations while supplies last, according to the Taco Bell website.

TikTok users @caleb_lennon, @nikaylakay and @jewel_shanay did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comments. The Daily Dot also reached out to Taco Bell via email.

Must-reads on the Daily Dot