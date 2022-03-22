‘I withdrew when they scheduled the 15th’: TikToker exposes 3 companies that gave him job interviews so ‘terrible’ he’d never go back

A TikToker has gone viral after sharing several “terrible” job interview experiences. The video, posted by user Ken Waks, tells the story of three different job interviews, each one horrible in its own way.

Waks specifically calls out Paycom, Twilio, and Glassdoor. At the end of the video, he encourages TikTokers to share their application horror stories and similarly calls out the company by name. Many commenters did just that.

“14 interviews with Fidelity for a Director slot,’ alleged one user. “I withdrew when they scheduled the 15th.”

“Oracle had such high turnover that I interviewed with 3 senior leaders and by the end of the interview process they all had left or got let go,” claimed another.

“Salesforce. Most condescending people I’ve met,” said a commenter. “Not to mention they reached out to schedule then ghosted for a month before actually setting something.”

“Walgreens strung me along for 3 months only to send me an automated email telling me I didn’t get the job,” added another.

Others had less targeted complaints.

“I said i was bilingual and the CEO responded with ‘now i have someone that can talk to my gardener,’” said one user.

“Law firm – 2 hour excel computer exam. Get job – actual job is restock the office supplies no computer needed,” shared another. “I quit by lunch.”

“Recently did a 2.5hr interview for a CMO slot,” a TikToker wrote. “I’ve been ghosted.”

Some took this TikTok as a sign that the job application process needs dramatic improvement.

“Can we also talk about recruiters?” asked a user. “I’ve never met a good recruiter at top companies who have the same urgency as they push onto applicants.”

“As someone who used to work in HR/Recruiting/Talent Acquisition,” shared a commenter, “the industry needs an entire overhaul. They are causing most issues.”

For others, this TikTok just showcased the ridiculousness of the job application process.

As one user wrote, “I’m always baffled at the things some humans try to get other humans to do all in the name of getting rent paid.”

Waks did not immediately respond to Daily Dot’s request for comment via email. We’ve reached out to Paycom, Twilio, and Glassdoor.

