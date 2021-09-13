‘Look at this lady, wasting my day’: Barber says Karen called 911 because he gave teen a ‘bad haircut’

A Karen called 911 on a barber because of the haircut he gave her son.

In a TikTok posted on Monday, a woman calls the police on a Massachusetts barber, allegedly because he cut her teen son’s hair “too short.”

“Look at this lady, wasting my day,” user @RobbietheBonehead says in the TikTok. “For a bad haircut that I gave her son. That he asked for.” In the caption to his video, @RobbietheBonehead, who works at Boneheads Barbershop, called the woman a “Karen.”

The woman tells the police that she wants @RobbietheBonehead to get away from her and then walks away from him.

In a follow-up to the video, @RobbietheBonehead explains that the woman’s son, 17, came to his barbershop and requested a “high and tight” cut. The teen also requested that the top of his head be cut down with a No. 2 clipper.

“I literally stop and go ‘bro, a No. 2’s real short,'” says @RobbietheBonehead, who clarified that he asked again if the teen was sure.

@RobbietheBonehead says after the haircut, the son said nothing and tipped him.

“Twenty minutes later, his mom comes busting in the door,” @RobbietheBonehead says. According to the TikToker, the teen’s mom said she was going to sue the barber and that she’d “see him in court.” That’s when she called 911.

In a comment on the follow-up video, @RobbietheBonehead wrote that the police “were pissed” when they arrived and apologized to him for the woman. “Then we laughed and I thanked them,” @RobbietheBonehead added.

Many commenters were upset by the woman’s misuse of the emergency phone number.

“Waste of time,” wrote @toniadavis72. “That’s why they can’t get to [people] that really need 911.”

User @12011916lt said the woman should be fined for calling 911.

“Karens always trying to get a free cut,” commented @richard_cypher_rahl.

Boneheads Barbershop did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

