‘I got a free meal. Let’s go, baby!’: DoorDash driver realizes customer ordered from another state in viral TikTok

In a viral video, a TikToker who says they’re a DoorDash delivery driver receives an order that turned out to be much farther away than expected. Ethan (@ethanshustle) from Wichita, Kansas, apparently received an order request from a customer in Georgia.

“I’m currently on with support,” Ethan says in the video, which was posted over the weekend and by Tuesday had over 41,000 views.

This TikToker also says that after he called support and DoorDash realized the mistake, the company allowed him to keep the order and his delivery fees.

“I got a free meal. Let’s go, baby!” Ethan yells in the video.

While few orders are this far out of his delivery zone, Ethan told the Daily Dot that similar incidents are common. “I would say I receive many orders to go out of my delivery zone,” he said. “I just choose not to take them unless if it’s a very slow day… It hasn’t been slow lately so I haven’t gone outside of my zone.”

Ethan said overall, he loves the flexibility and autonomy of delivering for DoorDash, which he’s been doing for a year. “As a college student, this is a perfect job for you if you have a fuel-efficient car and are in a good market!” he said.

According to commenters who say they’re DoorDash drivers, this is a relatively common occurrence.

“Once I got a delivery that was in another city,” one TikToker wrote. “Called support and got to keep the food and full pay as well!”

“This just happened to me yesterday… got like 40 wings for free,” wrote another. “I’m in Michigan [and] the dude that ordered was in Kentucky.”

A third commenter chimed in with a similar story. “Happened to me last year,” the commenter wrote. “She let her kids order McDonald’s and she had went back home to another state. Ended up with 4 happy meals.”

Some speculated about how the location mix-ups occur.

“Obviously their last time ordering was at this hotel and forgot to change it,” one commenter suggested.

Customers agreed. “I did that once,” wrote a TikToker. “Forgot to change my location back to home after a trip. It happens.”

Additional commenters expressed their surprise that, given their alleged previous experience with the company, DoorDash would offer to pay Ethan the full delivery fee and let him keep the meal.

“I’m shocked they paid you,” one commenter says. “Usually they try to just give you like 5 bucks.”

For some, Ethan’s TikTok presented the discovery of a new life hack.

“Nice bro,” wrote a commenter. “Lunch and a payday.”

DoorDash did not immediately respond to Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

