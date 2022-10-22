‘Yo that’s rlly smart’: Man shares life hack for eating Oreos without making a mess by using a fork

TikTok videos providing different hacks have always received wide attention on the platform. Many of them provide food hacks, such as how to get a bean and cheese burrito from Chipotle for $2 or how to get free food from the McDonald’s app. In a viral TikTok, a man adds to the slew of ‘food life hacks’ by demonstrating the best way to eat Oreos where it won’t make a mess.

Popular TikTok account @actuallifehack typically posts content about easy ways to do things for his 164,000 followers. In this video, he demonstrates how to eat Oreos with a fork. The nine-second clip shows a batch of Oreos and a glass of milk on a kitchen counter.

“Actual life hack, Oreos are meant to be eaten with a fork,” the creator says in the video before taking a fork and sticking it inside the cream of an Oreo. He picks it up and dips it in the milk before munching it.

The video amassed over 689,000 views since it was posted on Sept. 28 with viewers agreeing with @actuallifehack, claiming they did this, too.

“I thought I was the only one,” one viewer wrote.

“Where have you been??” a second asked.

“wait.. people don’t naturally do this ?!?! I’ve always ate them like that” another said.

Others criticized @actuallifehack for not soaking the Oreo in milk long enough.

“Why u ain’t let it absorb more milk? Might as well just ate the cookie then take a sip,” one criticized.

“Not dipped long enough…still heard a crunch,” a second pointed out.

“Oh nah you gotta soak that boi til it be fallin apart and you gotta chug the milk to get that fallen piece at the bottom of the cup,” a third wrote.

“You didn’t even let it soak,” another condemned.

There were other people who shared how they eat Oreos.

“I mean I just toss them in a bowl like cereal and go to town but I mean if your training up to that this is a good start I suppose,” one person shared.

“Then there’s me who uses chopsticks,” a second stated.

“Or with a spoon either way, better with a spoon,” a third commented.

“Butterknife is what gramps taught me,” another said.

The Daily Dot reached out to @actuallifehack for comment via TikTok comment.