‘Your order just sits there’: DoorDasher claims to show ‘whole section dedicated to people who don’t tip’ at McDonald’s, sparking debate

A TikToker who claims to be a DoorDash driver says in a viral video that McDonald’s has “whole section dedicated to people who don’t tip,” and it sparked quite a debate online.

In the video, the TikToker, @jhordanthemodel, says dashers get to “pick and choose” which orders they want to take because they are independent contractors. The TikToker says they mentioned in a previous video that orders from DoorDash customers who don’t tip sit longer than those of customers who do. (Another TikToker recently went viral for making a similar claim about Chipotle.)

The creator then proceeds to show a McDonald’s with about 30 to-go bags that have yet to be picked up. They claimed it was the section that was dedicated to people who didn’t leave a tip for the service. “You don’t have to tip; you’re not obligated to tip. We are also not obligated to take your order,” the creator says, “We are independent contractors who do not work for DoorDash the company; we’re our own bosses.”

The video amassed over 440,000 views and over 46,000 likes since being posted on Nov. 20. Many commenters agreed with the creator, reminding people that there’s a “simple solution — either tip or go get the food yourself.” However, not everyone felt the same way and offered a counter-argument to the discourse.

A different TikToker used the duet function and argued that “tipping is a satisfactory service,” garnering over 2.8 million views and 330,000 likes.

“That means if I’m satisfied with how you bring me my motherfucking food then I’m gonna tip you,” the TikToker, @prettyladyj1, says, continuing to argue that tipping should be done after a customer gets their order.

@jhordanthemodel commented on @prettyladyj1’s video and stood their ground, “You can feel however you feel, the fact still stands that we don’t have to take your order. Tip afterwards literally no one is stopping you.”

A spokeswoman for DoorDash told the Daily Dot in an email statement, “We’re proud of the flexible earning opportunities we provide, with Dashers making on average over $25 per hour they’re on a delivery. We are actively looking into the issues raised in this video and will take appropriate action as we learn more.”

The Daily Dot reached out to McDonald’s and @jhordanthemodel but did not immediately receive a response.

