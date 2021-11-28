‘No more drinks for me’: Viral TikTok video shows McDonald’s drink machine filled with worms

Drink machines are one of the more unnerving fixtures at fast food restaurants. There’s something innately unsettling about pouring a beverage out of something when you can’t see what else may be inside. Especially knowing that sometimes, those concerns are founded.

A recent TikTok that’s been making the rounds certainly isn’t doing anything to ease people’s fears.

The video shows what appears to be an onslaught of worms inside of a drink machine at a McDonald’s on Old Kent Road in south London.

While the original video, posted by @mcoldkentroad, has since been deleted, the footage has been reshared by several TikTokers freaked out by the disgusting sight.

“No more drinks for me,” wrote one user who reposted it.

According to McDonald’s, the issue was an isolated incident and the drink station was shut down as soon as the worms — identified by a spokesperson as earthworms — were discovered.

“We take cleanliness and hygiene extremely seriously,” they told MyLondon. “Unfortunately, a number of weeks ago we were made aware of an issue in the drain serving the drinks station at our Old Kent Road restaurant.”

The fast food chain added that the machine received a “deep clean” and whatever initially allowed the worms to infiltrate the station was rectified.

That hasn’t done much to soothe viewers who watched the disgusting video.

“Guys maybe give the drinks a miss,” wrote @Queenreenthe1st.

“I’m put off mcdees now,” another viewer said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to McDonald’s for comment.

