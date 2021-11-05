TikTok/@nkestella Brooke Sjoberg

'I'm so done with dating': Man demands TikToker pay him back for first date after she says no to second date

'Another example of men feeling entitled to a woman.'

Published Nov 5, 2021

A woman gained viral attention after sharing text messages featuring a man demanding she pay him back for their first date after she said no to a second date.

The woman, Kyle Estella (@nkestella), shared the text messages between herself and a man, who she says she drove over an hour to meet for a first date in September. When he asked if she wanted to go out again, and she declined, he demanded she pay him back for their dinner and parking. He even went as far as to demand she create a PayPal account because he doesn’t take Amex or Venmo, according to a screenshot of their messages.

“I’m so done with dating,” she captioned the video.

@nkestella

I’m so done with dating #greenscreen #confused #immediatelyno

♬ original sound – _indiaparry_

In a follow-up video, Kyle gives additional context, alleging the man called her friend, whom he matched with on Tinder, a “whore” and that the text exchange fizzled out into some serious toxicity.

@nkestella

Reply to @heatherl92 #greenscreen part 2 of my horrible date 😂 #TheHarderTheyFall #icant

♬ original sound – Kyle Estella

Her first video has been viewed over 140,000 times and commented on nearly 500 times.

“Another example of men feeling entitled to a woman just for buying dinner and the asking for their $ back when they don’t get what they want,” one viewer wrote in a top comment.

Others shared their own similar stories.

And others took the opportunity to crack jokes at the man’s expense.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Kyle via TikTok direct messgae for comment.

*First Published: Nov 5, 2021, 10:22 am CDT

Brooke Sjoberg is an editorial intern for the Daily Dot studying journalism at the University of Texas at Austin.

