‘We do not care about y’all‘s packages’: Apparent FedEx worker warns customers to not order through FedEx

A TikToker claimed in a viral video that he and other FedEx employees do not care about the packages being shipped by FedEx customers.

The video has been viewed 2.6 million views on the platform in just six days.

The video shows a package handler, @Kingstroganoff, roughly moving packages from a conveyor belt to another sorting unit, sometimes hitting and punching boxes as he says: “We do not care about y’all’s packages.”

“I’m telling y’all right now: Stop ordering through FedEx,” he says.

Commenters heavily criticized the TikToker, saying that he doesn’t know what he’s damaging in those packages.

“Bro the company I work for provides pacemakers for babies that need it to survive and we gotta ship through y’all,” one commenter wrote. “Are you kidding ice?? (People) could die!”

The poster responded to people calling for him to lose his job, reiterating that he does not care, but backtracking and saying that the packages are damaged when they come off the truck.

“To everyone saying ‘get him fired!’ Bro don’t y’all understand that I don’t care?” the TikToker said in the comments section. “FYI 98% of the time the packages are already damaged when we get them off the truck.”

There was also some disagreement among other commenters who claimed to be FedEx employees.

“As a FedEx worker I can assure you I have never done this or seen this behavior in my workplace,” one wrote.

Another, however, insisted “this is as real as it gets,” referring to the TikToker’s video.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @Kingstroganoff via TikTok direct message as well as to FedEx directly.

