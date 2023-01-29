‘No tip, no trip’: DoorDasher shows piles of orders sitting on restaurant counter, says its a result of non-tipping customers

Amongst DoorDash drivers, there is a common saying: “no tip, no trip.”

This means exactly what it sounds like. If a customer orders an item and does not tip, many DoorDash drivers will simply ignore the order as waiting for more profitable orders better serves their interests.

Many users on TikTok have shared the alleged consequences of this mantra to viral success. One user claimed a pile of orders without tips was sitting for 4 hours owing to the fact that no one wanted to deliver them. Another video showed a pile-up of pick-up McDonald’s orders also allegedly caused by a lack of tips.

Now, this trend continues with a new video from TikTok user Franco (@doortrashfranco). In a video with over 75,000 views, Franco shows several bags of orders from a Blu Jam Café location.

“Look at all these orders. Look at this,” he says in the video. “No tip, no trip. Mandatory.”

The Daily Dot could not verify that this backlog is due to a lack of tipping, and it is possible that this is simply a backlog of orders unrelated to tipping. For example, the restaurant could simply be having a busy night, or there could not be enough Dashers in the area to quickly cover all the orders.

Still, some users echoed Franco’s point, saying that tipping was essential when ordering from apps like DoorDash.

“If u don’t wanna tip, get it urself! Simple!” a user exclaimed.

“Always tip my dasher well period! Always get my orders timely too,” another offered.

“My daughter works for doordash and she gets paid like $2.00 per hour so her salary is based off of tips,” explained a third. “Also, rate your driver if you can!”

However, other users pointed out issues with the logic of “no tip, no trip.”

“What if they tip good but the person brings cold food? Or even steals food?” asked a commenter. “That’s why people don’t tip BEFORE. I always tip cash afterwards.”

“I don’t tip anymore bc the drivers sucked so bad but when they actually do a good job I give them cash when they come,” claimed a second.

Some even shared their belief that the anger of Dashers against non-tippers is misguided.

“It’s DoorDash bro….3.50 for dashers but they make 11$,” detailed a commenter. “We gotta pressure DD to [raise] the wages.”

“We need to do away with the tip system and start holding these restaurant corporations responsible for liveable wages,” concluded an additional TikToker. “This is SO crazy!”

We’ve reached out to DoorDash via email and Franco via TikTok comment.