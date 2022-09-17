‘Tipping is optional, but so is delivering your food’: Viral video shows pile up of McDonald’s DoorDash orders for non-tippers

Tipping on DoorDash is a hot topic on TikTok, where delivery runners contracting through the app frequently remind viewers that in order to have their orders actually delivered, they must tip well.

A video shared to the platform by @doordashtips2, an account offering tips to both delivery runners and customers, shows a large pile-up of orders at a McDonald’s location that has run out of space for them. A text overlay on the video states that they have not been picked up because customers did not tip.

“Hello is this DoorDash support,” the text overlay reads. “I’m calling to tell the non-tippers to come pick up their orders. We don’t have any more room to put these bags.”

Viewers who had experience as DoorDash runners urged potential customers to tip their drivers if they wanted their delivery to make it to them in a reasonable amount of time.

“Comments saying ‘I only tip afterwards!'” one commenter wrote. “Yeah I’m not taking that 50/50 chance driving 10+ miles for three bucks and no tip.”

“Tip first so it’s worth our time,” another viewer said. “We only have so much time to complete so many orders. We can decline. Time vs money.”

“Tipping is optional, but so is delivering your food,” a third added. “So yeah.”

Others defended their choice to only tip after receiving their order.

“Really though… no tip till job is done…,” one user argued. “How am I supposed to tip you for a job you didn’t do yet. What if you eat my food or it takes you an hour to me.”

“Only tip afterwards,” another commented. “You don’t get a tip before service.”

“Why would you tip before service?” a third noted.

The Daily Dot reached out to @doordashtips2 and DoorDash via email regarding the video but did not receive a response before publication time.