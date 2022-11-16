We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

I’m back and excited to guide you through the news! Our top stories today are about: how to see if your co-workers are talking about you on Slack, Republican Kari Lake getting trolled following her election loss, more online fallout following the FTX exchange collapse, and a viral Walmart fail that led to an excessive amount of turkey meat being delivered to a customer.

After that, we've got our weekly "Now Streaming" column from Audra.

Worker urges people to search their names in Slack after catching co-workers talking about her

A woman on TikTok has a “pro tip” for workers whose companies use Slack, which she says could lead to “juicy” results.

➤ READ MORE

Republican Kari Lake is being mercilessly trolled on Twitter after losing her race for Arizona governor to Democrat Katie Hobbs this week.

➤ READ MORE

Discourse about the downfall of a cryptocurrency exchange founded by a Jewish man is already turning antisemitic.

➤ READ MORE

A TikToker called out Walmart for delivering massive quantities of sliced deli turkey after she claims to have only ordered half a pound of the stuff.

➤ READ MORE

📺 Now Streaming

By Audra Schroeder

‘Atlanta’ has a perfectly reasonable ending

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🍔 Ever wonder what the step-by-step instructions are for making a McDonald’s Big Mac?

🗣️ A video showing a Dollar Tree customer and manager arguing over a slow-moving line is going viral.

💸 How would you react if DoorDash only refunded you $17 on a $30 order?

💳 An alleged former Walgreens employee claims she was unfairly fired after a manager accused her of not doing enough to peddle the store’s credit cards.

📍 Parents use these top GPS trackers to help them keep a virtual eye on their kids, even when they’re far away. But should they?*

🍗 A user on TikTok has gone viral and sparked a discussion after posting a video of someone ordering chicken tenders at a Mexican restaurant.

⚙️ This worker is going viral for recalling their high school working experience, asking: “Was anyone an extremely hard worker for their minimum wage job in high school?

✏️ Here’s a look at the wild history of fanfic censorship.

One Uber Eats delivery driver is revealing a perplexing situation they were put in after a customer canceled an order last minute.

In a recent TikTok video, viewed over 800,000 times, user @marcupialfrog claims a customer canceled an order on her when she was just a couple blocks away from completing the delivery.

