‘There’s always that one person at the Mexican restaurant’: Man gets called out for ordering chicken tenders at a Mexican restaurant, sparking debate

A user on TikTok has gone viral and sparked a discussion after posting a video of someone ordering chicken tenders at a Mexican restaurant.

In a video with over 7.3 million views, TikTok user Abby (@abby1070701) shows a table at a Mexican restaurant. The camera pans across the table to show a variety of Mexican dishes before landing on a man eating chicken tenders with fries.

“There’s always that one person at the Mexican restaurant,” writes Abby in the text overlaying the video. In the caption, she jokingly adds, “a literal child.”

In the comments section, many came out in support of the order, saying that it was something they frequently did themselves.

“Me and my family went to a [Mexican] restaurant and I got a burger and fries,” claimed a commenter.

“That’s me and I’m Mexican,” added another.

“That is me everywhere,” a third user stated. “I call it the Mexican chicken strips.”

There are a few reasons that one may avoid a certain kind of food barring allergies, as numerous users explained.

“Tbf that’s what I have become. Not because I don’t like Mexican food but because my stomach can’t handle it anymore,” a commenter shared.

“Well I can’t have spicy food, fried food, or red meat so there’s nothing I can eat at Mexican restaurants,” a second user offered.

It’s also possible that the person in the video is simply a picky eater. Over a quarter of Americans self-identify as “picky eaters,” and while many may say that selective eating is simply a matter of preference, there is some data to suggest that picky eating is linked to a person’s genetics.

Regardless, many users took this video as an opportunity to voice their thoughts on those who don’t like Mexican food along with picky eaters in general.

“That’s blasphemy! I don’t trust people that don’t like Mexican food,” a commenter wrote.

“At least get a quesadilla like the rest of us picky eaters come on,” another TikToker said.

“This is grounds for ending a friendship,” a further user proclaimed. “Tell him to grow the hell up.”

