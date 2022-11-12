‘2 pickles and ALL THAT DAMN LETTUCE’: McDonald’s manager shares fast-food chain’s Big Mac recipe

A McDonald’s manager went viral on TikTok after revealing step-by-step instructions on how to make a McDonald’s Big Mac.

The video features user Maj (@_its_majesty_) as he demonstrates how to make a Big Mac. He kicks off the video by welcoming his 67,000 followers back for a new video.

“So, today, I’ll be showing you how to make a Big Mac,” he says in the clip, shifting the camera over to a the green bag where the sesame hamburger buns are. He then introduces one of his co-workers named Nora who ends up walking the viewers through the making of a Big Mac.

Nora grabs the buns and puts the Big Mac sauce on the insides of the buns. Afterward, she sprinkles onions on both sides, followed by lettuce. The pickles are placed on one bun and the cheese on the other. Finally, she puts two pieces of meat on each side of the bun then transfers one side of the ingredients on the other side and closes it up.

The video amassed over 815,000 views as of Saturday, with many viewers praising the McDonald’s employees for sharing the recipe.

“You’re like training me for whenever I work there I’ll know most of the stuff thanks to you,” one viewer commented.

“Mine Never looks like that I want Nora at my local store,” a second wrote.

“Why is that so perfect and when I get it i have to re stack,” another agreed.

“Good Job, nice to see the Teamwork,” a fourth wrote.

However, others were critical of Nora’s methods used to make the Big Mac.

“Not enough onions or sauce,” one criticized.

“Why so much lettuce and no seasoning on the cheese?” a second asked.

“More cheese and pickles!!! Less lettuce!!!” a third commented.

“ok but WHY ARE THE PICKLES STACKED ON TOP OF EACH OTHER! SPREAD THEM OUT,” a fourth wrote.

According to the McDonald’s website, the Big Mac contains, “100% beef burger” which includes two “100% pure all beef patties and Big Mac sauce sandwiched between a sesame seed bun.” The fast-food chain also claims that it contains “no artificial flavors, preservatives, or added colors from artificial sources. Our pickle contains an artificial preservative, so skip it if you like.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Maj via TikTok comment and to McDonald’s via press email.