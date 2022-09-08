Let us crawl the web for you. Subscribe to web_crawlr here.

We crawled the web for you today and our top stories are about: how a claim that TikTok was hacked is just internet bluster, a creator raising the alarm about employer surveillance on Microsoft Teams, discourse about the use of fat suits in movies, and a viral video about a very peculiar request of a DoorDash worker.

After that, Claire has her weekly “Dirty Delete” column for you, and if you scroll down we’ve got a report about a “Karen” in a Subway.

⚡ Today’s top stories

TikTok denied claims that it was breached after hackers published data last week they alleged was stolen from the company.

The video reached 204,000 views, with commenters sharing their alarm about the possibility of HR reading their chats.

In August, a DoorDash driver received a peculiar request… and he decided to comply with it.

The film stars Brendan Fraser as a 600-pound man.

🗳️ Dirty Delete

By Claire Goforth

Lindsey Graham is an Olympic level flip-flopper

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content. On Thursdays our Politics Reporter Claire Goforth goes deep on the social media history of politicians in her “Dirty Delete” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to you inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

📦 An Amazon customer recently went viral for sharing how the delivery company left her package at the wrong place: An electrical plant.

🍩 A 17-year-old former Dunkin’ Donuts worker says she quit after being left in the store by herself. Her video detailing why she quit is getting a lot of attention.

🚰 Should you take the water when someone offers you water during a job interview? A video about that question is going viral online.

🍪 A TikToker recently went viral after noticing something peculiar behind the counter of a Crumbl Cookies location: children making the cookies.

✨ Get your fix for all things wizardry with the best magic movies that aren’t Fantastic Beasts.*

👏 After an influential TikToker made a video criticizing BeReal users for taking photos while laying in their beds, one user has clapped back, calling the take “out of touch.”

🏳️‍🌈 From Club Penguin to Roblox, LGBTQ youth have always flocked to gaming websites.

🍴 A restaurant server on TikTok recently went viral for their tirade against a customer who gave them an attitude just because the kitchen ran out of a specific dish that they wanted.

👋 Before you go

Karen alert! A TikToker filmed a woman in a Subway location who demanded a worker “finish” making her sandwich. Commenters on the video applauded the way that the employees and customers treated the “disrespectful” woman.

🎶 Now Playing: “Break My Soul” by Beyoncé 🎶