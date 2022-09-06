‘Yo they got kids making my cookies’: Customer films children working at Crumbl Cookies

A TikToker recently went viral after noticing something peculiar behind the counter of a Crumbl Cookies location.

Rather than an adult or teenager making the chain’s famous cookies, TikTok user @ayoshawtty observed that their cookies were instead being made by what appeared to be children.

“Yo they got kids making my cookies,” @ayoshawtty wrote in the text overlaying the video. The video currently has over 1.6 million views.

As noted in a previous article in which a user observed a child working at a Culver’s location, one must be at least 14 years of age to work in non-agricultural, non-hazardous jobs. The hours for 14- and 15-year-olds are also limited depending on things like school hours. Workers who are older than 16 do not face the same restrictions, per the U.S. Department of Labor.

That said, the law is different for family businesses. The U.S. Department of Labor notes on its website that children under the age of 16 can work “any time of day and for any number of hours” so long as the business is operated by a parent or guardian and the work is deemed non-hazardous.

This led many in comments to guess that the Crumbl location was operated by a family.

“Probably the owners kids,” one said. “In my first job we’d have the owners kid help sweep around the store during the summer lol.”

Others told their own stories of family-owned businesses and seeing children working on the job.

“As a former employee my boss would bring her kids to work with us when the place just opened cause they didn’t have enough help,” a commenter shared.

“Omg this kid at crumbl was ringing me up and he said ‘I actually don’t know what I’m doing, one second,’” a second stated.

While some questioned the quality of the products being produced by the children, others didn’t seem to mind with one writing, “The cookies are damn good who cares who’s making them.”

