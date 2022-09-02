Let us crawl the web for you. Subscribe to web_crawlr here.

Happy Friday! Our top stories are about a landlord horror story, how “Corn Kid” became everyone’s favorite late-summer meme, a review of The Rings of Power, and a TikToker recounting her time as a megachurch worker.

After that, our Culture Editor Tiffany has her weekly “This Week On the Internet” column. If you scroll down, she also shares with you her meme of the week.

⚡ Today’s top stories

A Los Angeles-based TikToker has gone viral after sharing her story of being kicked out of her apartment, in which she had been residing and paying rent for two months.

A pure interview about corn spawns a late-summer meme.

This epic Middle-earth prequel boasts gorgeous production values—but the writing is a little thin.

The TikToker claims she was “reprimanded” for seating disabled and lower class volunteers in the front row.

📲 Better communication through apps

🗣️ This Week on the Internet

By Tiffany Kelly

We’re using this meme to cope with a scorching summer—and climate change

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🍴 In a viral video, a server on TikTok claims that he was fired from his restaurant job because he didn’t close out an expensive check at the end of his shift.

💻 As workers continue to be called back to the office, one worker called her work-from-home schedule “crucial” to her mental wellbeing and productivity. Many people are sharing similar gripes with having to return to their offices.

🎤 Was Johnny Depp’s controversial VMA “cameo” pre-taped and presented with fake applause?

💼 A TikToker says she quit her job after being given an ultimatum to socialize with her co-workers or be fired.

🪀 Keep calm and fidget on with the best fidget toys for active brains, hands, and even feet.*

👀 A viral TikTok video showing a Staples employee being called out at work has viewers laughing at how she tried to save herself.

👶 The many lives of the Dancing Baby, cyberspace’s first cringe meme.

📅 Meme of the Week

The best memes this week were about Leonardo DiCaprio’s history of dating women who are 25 and younger.

🎶 Now Playing: “Right Down The Line” by Gerry Rafferty 🎶