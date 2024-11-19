‘Sedition’: Truth Social users aren’t just reveling in Trump’s mass deportation plan—they’re gunning for anyone against it

Truth Social users are making #massdeportations trend on the platform, as they celebrate President-elect Donald Trump’s immigration plans and target anyone opposed to the effort.

“It’s a felony to shield or help Illegal Aliens. We are coming for you,” wrote one person. “#MassDeportations #CloseTheBorder #PackYourBagsIllegals.”

“Get ‘all’ illegal aliens the hell out of America! No deals & no mercy,” echoed someone else along with the hashtag. “Zero tolerance. Illegal is illegal.”

“#MassDeportations will be a beautiful thing to watch,” remarked another user.

The anti-immigration Truth Social posts follow Trump confirming Monday that he will declare a national emergency and utilize the military to implement mass deportations of undocumented immigrants.

That follows a pledge Trump made during his Madison Square Garden rally, where he told supporters: “On Day 1, I will launch the largest deportation program in American history to get the criminals out. I will rescue every city and town that has been invaded and conquered, and we will put these vicious and bloodthirsty criminals in jail, then kick them the hell out of our country as fast as possible.”

According to a Department of Homeland Security report released in April of this year, in 2022, an estimated 11 million unauthorized migrants were living in the U.S., with the majority hailing from Mexico and residing in California.

Immigration became a focal point during Trump’s presidential campaign, with Vice President Kamala Harris frequently being criticized for her work as President Joe Biden’s border “czar,” and Springfield, Ohio’s legal Haitian migrant population turning into a flash point for the right.

Now, Truth Social is thrilled by Trump doubling down on his promise to deliver the “largest deportation program” in U.S. history.

The largest mass deportation in U.S. history occurred under President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1955 when as many as 1.3 million undocumented Mexicans were sent back to Mexico during “Operation Wetback.”

Users on the social media platform are also coming at critics of the plan, including Democratic governors who pledged to resist it.

“Conspiracy to commit sedition,” charged one person.

“Hey dem a-holes who want to interfere with mass deportations….Harboring Fugitives is a Crime,” wrote someone else. “Enjoy Prison, idiots.”

Denounced another user in the wake of the ACLU’s stepped-up effort to fight the plan: “ENEMIES ALERT: EVERY ACLU EMPLOYEE AND ATTORNEY WORKING TO STOP THE DEPORTATIONS IS YOUR ENEMY OF USA.”

