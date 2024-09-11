How a neo-Nazi helped kickstart the right-wing anti-Haitian migrant panic

Anti-Haitian migrant rhetoric recently swept through the right-wing internet discourse, as Republicans promoted both misinformation and anti-immigration talking points as a city in Ohio grapples with an influx of Haitian migrants.

Some of the discourse focuses on how a migrant influx is burdening city resources and spotlights a Haitian migrant driver who crashed into a school bus, killing an 11-year-old and injuring a dozen more.

But much of the conversation—at least the point that has gone the most viral—is the claim that Haitian migrants are abducting and eating residents’ pets.

Springfield, Ohio officials say they have seen no credible reports of this occurring, but that has done little to quell panic among the right.

Even President Donald Trump has leaned into the idea, falsely accusing migrants in Springfield of eating dogs during Tuesday’s debate.

Springfield did not become such a viral hot button until days ago—but some internet sleuths are pointing out that one neo-Nazi has been pushing similar anti-Haitian migrant rhetoric for much longer.

Video of an Aug. 27 Springfield City Commission meeting shows a leader in the neo-Nazi group Blood Pride stating that “crime and savagery will only increase with every Haitian you bring in.”

“I’ve come to bring a word of warning. Stop what you’re doing before it’s too late,” he said. “Crime and savagery will only increase with every Haitian you bring in, and with it, public frustration, threat, and anger.”

The poster is a self-identified as a member of Blood Tribe—the neo-Nazi group that helped lead a white nationalist march in downtown Nashville in early 2024 in which members spewed antisemitic and racist chants—and gave his name as “Nathaniel Higgers,” a coded pseudonym derivative of “Nate Higgers.”

I want to apologize. I've been saying that the GOP cooked up these fake Haitian stories a week ago as an election ploy.



But this young man was discussing issue as early as August 27. He attended a town hall meeting to speak out.



He's a leader in the Neo-Nazi group Blood Pride. pic.twitter.com/PcReF05muc — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) September 10, 2024

According to the Haitian Times, his statements at the meeting prompted growing concerns about racism and xenophobia in the city.

Internet sleuths have accused him of participating in a number of white nationalist marches and being a right-hand man to Blood Tribe leader Christopher Pohlhaus, whose beliefs, per the Anti-Defamation League, include exalting Hitler as a deity.

One internet user alleged that he was involved in an assault against a Nashville march passerby.

He was immediately escorted out after making the anti-Haitian comment, as one official deemed it “threatening.” Other meeting attendees appeared to protest the appearance, with one woman shouting at him and others leaving as he began to speak.

But now, left-wing critics are accusing Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) and others of parroting a Nazi’s talking point.

“The lie that Haitians are eating people’s pets was workshopped by literal Nazis from Blood Pride in front of Springfield’s city council,” wrote one critic on X. “JD Vance admitted it was fake before urging his followers to spread the lie further.” (Vance acknowledged that the viral and so-far baseless allegations may “turn out to be false,” while simultaneously calling for more migrant-based memes.)

In the meeting appearance, the speaker makes no mention of pets.

“looks like there’s a good reason the whole haitian conspiracy theory sounds ripped from the nazi playbook,” concluded one person.

“No big deal guys, the GOP is just literally running with fake stories that source back to a literal neo-Nazi organization,” swiped someone else.

