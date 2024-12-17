The QAnon crowd thinks they know why Trump loves ‘YMCA’ so much

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Mondays our Tech Reporter Mikael Thalen debunks the most wild conspiracy theories swirling around the web in his “One Dumb Conspiracy” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

It’s fun to stay at the Y.M.C.A…. That is, unless you’re an enemy of Donald Trump .



If you’ve paid any attention to politics over the last decade, you’d know that the president-elect has a bit of an obsession with the 1978 song “Y.M.C.A.” by the Village People.



The song discusses all the activities, such as swimming and basketball, that can be enjoyed at the Young Men’s Christian Association, the organization which the acronym is derived from.



But followers of QAnon , the conspiracy theory that claims Trump is secretly battling a global cabal of child-trafficking and child-eating Democrats, are convinced (incorrectly of course) that the president-elect’s love of the song has to do with “The Storm.”

QAnon connects Trump’s ‘Y.M.C.A.’ love to ‘The Storm’

For those unaware, The Storm is a mythical event that QAnon supporters believe will see Trump lock up and execute all of his enemies at the Guantánamo Bay detention camp (GITMO). The prison, which is run by the U.S. military, is largely used for holding high-profile terrorists.



Well, as it turns out, there used to be a Y.M.C.A. club at Guantánamo Bay back in the early 1900s. So naturally, according to QAnon followers, Trump’s love of the song is actually a secret reference to his supposed plan to rid the world of his foes.



In a post to X that was also shared to numerous QAnon forums, a QAnon promoter known as Fletch17 posted an old photograph of the club.



“Wow!!! I didn’t know that! Is this why Trump keeps Playing YMCA…” they wrote.



Others in the QAnon movement argued that the old YMCA camp was anything but a coincidence as well.



“Trump always has a reason for doing whatever he does,” one user responded. “Sometimes it takes us a long time to find it.”



“Another piece of the puzzle! And I thought it was just because it was a catchy tune!” a second user wrote. “Who knew there was a YMCA at GITMO??? Trump Knew!!!”

There’s no evidence of this conspiracy

Of course, back in reality, there’s zero evidence that Trump was aware of a short-lived Y.M.C.A. camp at Guantánamo Bay during the time of World War I. And there’s also zero evidence that Trump sings “Y.M.C.A.” because of some QAnon plan.



But of course, QAnon supporters love inventing new ways to make Trump seem like the world’s biggest genius and master planner.

