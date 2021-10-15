‘I’m not into golden showers’: Trump brought up the pee tape unprompted

Former President Donald Trump brought up the infamous “pee tape” unprompted while talking at a donor retreat, according to a report.
The “pee tape” became something of an internet obsession after it was mentioned in the Steele dossier. The dossier, which was compiled ahead of the 2016 election, alleged that there was video of Trump watching Russian prostitutes urinate on a bed in the Moscow Ritz-Carlton that former President Barack Obama had previously slept in.
After that allegation was made public in the dossier, the idea of the existence of a “pee tape”—there currently isn’t any evidence it does exist—became an obsession online, and apparently for Trump himself. The former president reportedly asked former FBI Director James Comey to investigate the tape to reassure former First Lady Melania Trump.
There was even a footnote about the tape in the Mueller report.
As Trump’s presidency went on, the tape became less of a thing. That is until this week, where Trump himself brought it back into the discourse.
The Washington Post obtained audio of Trump speaking at the National Republican Senatorial Committee retreat. During his speech, he reportedly brought up the pee tape unprompted.
“I’m not into golden showers,” the former president said. “You know the great thing, our great first lady—‘That one,’ she said, ‘I don’t believe that one.'”
The room was filled with senators, donors, and lobbyists, according to the Post.
Those remarks, not shockingly, caused a flurry of tweets on Friday. “Golden Showers” was trending on Twitter.
Many people joked that Trump’s unprompted remarks about the pee tape were proof that it actually exists.
Besides denying that he was “into golden showers,” Trump also repeated his false claims that the 2020 election was somehow stolen from him, according to the Post.
You can read all of the Washington Post report here.
