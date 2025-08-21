Cracker Barrel has unveiled its first major rebrand in nearly 50 years, swapping out its old-fashioned logo and rustic interiors for a sleeker, more modern look. The company says the redesign honors its history while refreshing the brand for the future. But online, MAGA supporters are in full meltdown mode, accusing the chain of “going woke” and blaming its CEO for betraying the brand’s values.

The company said in a press release that the new logo is “now rooted even more closely to the iconic barrel shape and word mark that started it all.”

For the first time in nearly five decades, the restaurant’s logo no longer features the iconic man leaning against a barrel. Instead, the new design is text-only, with a rounded typeface meant to evoke the company’s earliest branding.

Cracker Barrel’s rebrand is in full swing

The changes landed under a broader marketing effort called “All the More,” which aimed to position the brand for the future. In a recent press release, Chief Marketing Officer Sarah Moore insisted that the company’s values had not shifted. She said, “Our story hasn’t changed. Our values haven’t changed. With ‘All the More,’ we’re honoring our legacy while bringing fresh energy, thoughtful craftsmanship and heartfelt hospitality to our guests this fall.”

The makeover, which has taken place over the last year, extended beyond the logo. Many restaurants had already replaced their rustic interiors with brighter “modern farmhouse” décor, a move that drew months of criticism online. Fans accustomed to dark wood and crackling fireplaces said the new spaces felt sterile rather than comforting.

MAGA supporters say Cracker Barrel went “woke”

Despite the celebratory rollout from the company, reactions online from right-wing supporters seem to consider the rebrand as a personal attack. They claim that the relatively new CEO, Julie Felss Masino, is to blame for these supposed “woke” changes, some going so far as to derogatorily call her a DEI hire.

“This Cracker Barrel remodel/rebrand is one of the most upsetting things I’ve seen in a long time,” wrote @YIMBYLAND on X.com. “Literally everyone I know is in shock.”

They also attacked Masino for her politics, as Cracker Barrel supported an LGBTQ+ initiative and the DEI practices of the company.

Cracker Barrel’s new logo isn’t an accident — it’s CEO Julie Felss Masino’s project. She scrapped a beloved American aesthetic and replaced it with sterile, soulless branding.



Masino kept a DEI regime that promises to “identify, recruit, and advance” hires by race — and now… pic.twitter.com/6BLthLuQ1Y — Woke War Room (@WokeWarRoom) August 20, 2025

Donald Trump Jr. commented on the rebrand, tweeting, “WTF is wrong with @CrackerBarrel??!”

@RonFilipkowski, meanwhile, shared the younger Trump’s tweet with amusement, saying, “They are melting the f*ck down over the new Cracker Barrel logo and I’m here for it!”

Rather oddly, the MAGA folks upset at the logo rebrand have taken to replying to a nine-year-old customer service tweet from the @CrackerBarrel account to vent their frustration.

@catymisss Sorry to disappoint. Please contact us so we can learn more about your visit at 1.800.333.9566 or https://t.co/reQbtGWGBy — Cracker Barrel (@CrackerBarrel) August 15, 2016

Other folks on X have taken notice and started sharing what they think are the funniest crash-outs.

@EricMTerrill1 tweeted, “People are crashing out about the cracker barrel redesign so badly that they’re replying to a cracker barrel customer service tweet from nine years ago.” They shared a screenshot of a tweet that says the restaurant ruined their logo and “ambulance” (wanting to type “ambience”), something commenters latched onto.

people are crashing out about the cracker barrel redesign so badly that they’re replying to a cracker barrel customer service tweet from nine years ago pic.twitter.com/To7JzUn1iB — eric63 amg biturbo 4matic (@EricMTerrill1) August 21, 2025

