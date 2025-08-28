Charlie Kirk says Taylor Swift should ditch her name, “submit” to Travis Kelce, and have “lots of children”

Conservative commentator Charlie Kirk predicted that Taylor Swift will soon take a hard right turn because of her engagement to Travis Kelce. In a recent episode of his podcast, he based this assumption on the flimsy idea that most people become more right-wing once they tie the knot and have kids.

Contradicting the assertion that this happens naturally, he urged her to “reject feminism” and “submit” to Kelce.

Charlie Kirk lectures Taylor Swift on how to be a wife

Charlie Kirk has long espoused what he calls “traditional values” around gender roles and marriage, so this response is not surprising even as many Swifties find it disgusting. Hold on to your Eras t-shirts, because it gets worse.

First of all, if Kirk gets his way, you won’t be able to call yourselves “Swifties” anymore. In addition to telling Taylor she has to do whatever her husband wants, he claimed she won’t really be in it with Kelce unless she takes his name.

MAGA host Charlie Kirk weighs in on the engagement of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce: “Submit to your husband, Taylor. You’re not in charge.” pic.twitter.com/mBCO2onwfG — Media Matters (@mmfa) August 26, 2025

“I can’t wait to go to a Taylor Kelce concert,” he said. “I can say it without laughing. You gotta change your name, if not, you don’t really mean it.”

“Kelces” just doesn’t have the same ring to it. Simply from a branding mindset, we don’t see that happening, Charlie.

Worse still, Kirk repeatedly told Taylor Swift to pop out a bunch of kids, thinking that this would turn her into a tradwife. That would certainly get in the way of her touring.

“I say this as a husband and a father—having children changes you. Getting married changes you,” he went on. “And I hope America’s biggest pop star marrying the pharmaceutical spokesperson ends up conservatizing them.”

“I want them to have lots of children. It teaches you something about yourself.”

Kirk claims he’s “seen this happen time and time again,” but at least when it comes to celebrities, the fact don’t line up for him. Beyoncé endorsed former President Joe Biden long after bringing Blue Ivy into the world. Scarlett Johansson and Madonna also endorsed the Democratic president after having kids.

Donald Trump weighs in on Swift’s engagement

On the other hand, President Donald Trump’s reaction to the news was positive and subdued, at least compared to how he’s treated Swift in the past. We all remember his “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT” post from 2024, but he doesn’t seem to.

“I wish them a lot of luck,” he said. “I think he’s a great player. I think he’s a great guy, and I think that she’s a terrific person, so I wish them a lot of luck.”

People who remember last year and also a few months ago are a little confused.

Swifties recoil at Kirk’s prescription for her marriage

Kirk’s response to the highly celebrated engagement reminded the left that these guys are so very, very weird.

“They just never fail to prove Tim Walz right again,” X user @willmovies pointed out.

“God, this Megamind looking, waste of Earth’s resources, human-shaped parasite needs to be b*tch-slapped into another universe,” said @alli_sl. “WHAT A FREAK! STFU YOU WEIRDO.”

Others felt that Kirk’s speech revealed a fear of powerful, successful women.

People like Charlie are so unbelievably afraid of successful women it’s genuinely not funny, it’s just sad. https://t.co/l9F56x1nT5 — Connor (@C_moneyPlays) August 27, 2025

“People like Charlie are so unbelievably afraid of successful women it’s genuinely not funny, it’s just sad,” wrote @C_moneyPlays.

It’s astonishing how a much a successful, independent woman terrifies these conservative theobro men.



Stop hiding behind bad theology & poor biblical interpretation when you’re just scared of women being your equal, dude. https://t.co/RWxYLwLWkd — Allen Carr (@AC_is_amusing) August 26, 2025

“It’s astonishing how a much a successful, independent woman terrifies these conservative theobro men,” said @AC_is_amusing. “Stop hiding behind bad theology & poor biblical interpretation when you’re just scared of women being your equal, dude.”

