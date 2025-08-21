Shopper adds “I did that!” sticker with Trump’s face to strip steak in Publix grocery store

A new sticker trend featuring Donald Trump’s face is spreading online, and surprisingly, it’s not coming from supporters.

The stickers show Trump pointing upward with the phrase “I did that!” printed underneath.

They’ve been slapped on everything from grocery store items to gas pumps, with many consumers using them to poke fun at high prices. The joke ties back to one of Trump’s most debated economic decisions—tariffs.

When he entered office, he rolled out hefty import fees, among them 50% on steel and aluminum, 50% on copper, and 25% on foreign-made cars and parts. While experts say the long-term price impacts are complicated, everyday shoppers don’t seem to need an economist to point out when their grocery bill feels inflated.

The stickers themselves are easy to get. They’re sold across platforms like Etsy, eBay, and Amazon, often in bulk packs.

Viral Reddit post shows sticker on pricey steak

On Reddit, user @whiskeygolfer posted a photo of one of the stickers slapped on a Publix New York strip steak priced at $45.52.

“Too soon?” the caption read.

Ironically, beef may actually be one area where the joke lines up with reality.

According to Newsweek, the beef and veal index rose 2.5% in July, while overall food prices crept up just 0.2% year-over-year. The spike is partly due to a decrease in cattle production, but reliance on imports also plays a role.

That’s because Brazil—supplying about 15% of America’s beef in 2025—has faced a 50% tariff on its exports. That fee pushes prices up by the time steaks hit supermarket shelves.

On the Reddit post, some reminisced about cheaper times. “I can still remember the time before skirt steak got popular; it was like $3/lb,” one person said.

Others felt the sticker was right on target. “Not too soon – hold all these folks accountable,” a commenter wrote.

But some shifted the blame to Publix. “Only extremely rich people shop at Publix,” one user argued.

