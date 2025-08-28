Adam Friedland confronted Rep. Ritchie Torres over Israel. Fans are calling it a breakthrough moment

Comedian and talk-show host Adam Friedland clashed with Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) during a heated interview this week. The tense exchange unfolded on The Adam Friedland Show and quickly gained traction online. Friedland is Jewish and accused Torres of dismissing Jewish criticism of Israeli policies while Palestinians continued to suffer in Gaza.

Featured Video

Torres pushed back, but Friedland refused to back down. The result was an interview filled with sharp interruptions and emotional declarations that carried beyond the studio into social media.

Who are Adam Friedland and Ritchie Torres?

Adam Friedland is a comedian and the host of The Adam Friedland Show, after having co-hosted its predecessor, Cum Town, alongside Stavros Halkias and Nick Mullen. He previously lived in Israel and often speaks openly about Jewish identity and politics. Over time, his commentary has shifted toward questioning Israel’s actions in Gaza and the broader global response.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Rep. Ritchie Torres is a Democratic congressman representing New York’s 15th District in the South Bronx. Torres, who has made support for Israel a cornerstone of his politics, frequently warns against what he sees as growing antisemitism in the U.S. and abroad.

What happened during Adam Friedland’s interview with Rep. Ritchie Torres?

During the interview, Friedland argued that hatred toward Jewish people had grown in the U.S. because of Israel’s military actions in Gaza. Torres immediately challenged the idea, insisting there could never be a justification for antisemitism.

I’ve never seen anything like this. How is Adam Friedland making me emotional right now. pic.twitter.com/Kc01cb0ZwM — Hispanic Shaun King (@okimstillhungry) August 28, 2025

Advertisement

The representative asked, “You think that’s a justification for antisemitism? You think Israeli government policy is a justification for antisemitism? My view is there’s no justification for antisemitism.”

The conversation escalated as Friedland fired back, pointing to children starving under bombardment and labeling the situation a genocide. He repeatedly emphasized the pain of criticizing Israel as a Jew, calling it a “stain” on Jewish history, and that “it feels like it’s changed what being Jewish is.” Torres, meanwhile, accused him of trivializing Hamas’s October 7 attacks and of conducting a “gotcha interview.”

“Why would they directly give Hamas money, literally bags of cash in suitcases to Qataris?” Friedland asked Ritchie, referencing Israel’s having, for years, funneled funds to Gaza through Qatar. “If one of those college students at Columbia sent $5 to Hamas, you’d say, ‘Send him to Gitmo for being a terrorist!’”

“That’s a fair point,” Torres said.

Advertisement

“Is Benjamin Netanyahu a terrorist?” Friedland asked. “He’s supporting terror.”

As the back-and-forth intensified, Friedland pressed Torres on U.S. aid to Israel. Torres argued the funds were minimal compared to other issues, but Friedland snapped that the congressman was ignoring human suffering. Ultimately, the clash ended without resolution after Torres walked off the set.

“It’s your number one topic,” Friedland says.

“No, it’s not,” Torres replies.

Advertisement

“I’m not trying to make you feel bad,” Friedland says.

“I just don’t think you know what you’re talking about,” Torres says.

How social media responded

After the interview aired, reactions flooded X. Many people expressed shock at the confrontation. Some praised Friedland for speaking candidly about his identity and criticizing Israel, while others mocked Torres for his defensive posture.

Advertisement

“How do I explain to people that a comedian, once from a podcast called Cum Town (god bless), is directly pleading with an elected Dem politician to help stop a genocide and being completely shut down by that demon. Just insane, amazing work by Adam,” wrote @RagnaMarkndRoll.

how do I explain to people that a comedian, once from a podcast called Cum Town (god bless), is directly pleading with an elected Dem politician to help stop a genocide and being completely shut down by that demon. Just insane, amazing work by Adam https://t.co/r5Bh0fTLMh — Oscar lives rent free (@RagnaMarkndRoll) August 27, 2025

“THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU,” wrote journalist Mehdi Hasan. “He should be the elected leader, not Ritchie fricking Torres.”

“This fees like this is a stain on our history… what being Jewish is isn’t Israel.”



I don’t know @AdamFriedland personally but anyone who does know him, please tell him from me: THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU. He should be the elected leader, not Ritchie fricking Torres. https://t.co/OtoTNxNC52 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) August 28, 2025

Advertisement

One user called Torres’s demeanor “deeply, unsettlingly strange,” while another wondered why he even agreed to appear.

Others framed the interview as a rare moment where a Jewish host confronted the conflict between Zionism and Jewish values.

Advertisement

Even Friedland weighed in, thanking viewers for their feedback—though joking that his dad wasn’t as supportive. He admitted the episode was difficult to release but said he felt it was necessary to show his perspective.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.