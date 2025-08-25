Little boy sobs uncontrollably after hearing President Donald Trump is a real person

A TikTok video of a young boy bursting into tears after being told that President Donald Trump is, in fact, a real person has gone viral. Posted by mom Annabelle Perez, the clip quickly resonated with viewers who saw the child’s breakdown as a painfully relatable reaction. Within days, the 15-second video racked up more than 13 million views and sparked thousands of amused responses across TikTok and Reddit.

To be fair, young children do tend to cry at the most random things.

“All of America felt his pain”

TikTok mom Annabelle Perez (@annabelleperez4), who normally tops out at several thousand views with videos of her kids, posted the video on Aug. 18, 2025.

The 15-second clip showed little Andy sitting on dad’s lap in his room, and he seemed upset.

“Andy, what’s wrong?” Perez asked.

“[unintelligible] Donald Trump a real person,” Andy explained.

“Yes, Donald Trump is a real person,” Perez confirmed.

At this, Andy immediately began wailing as Perez laughed.

“I feel you, buddy,” said his father.

The president has been making evoking tears during this term for sending the military to occupy Washington D.C., terrorizing immigrant communities, and instituting tariffs that have raised prices on video game consoles in what some recently dubbed the “Trump gamer tax.”

Commenters on both TikTok and Reddit feel seen by this young child.

“All of America felt his pain,” said TikToker @rayofreakingsunshine.

“Wait til he finds out he’s the president,” wrote @pintsizepagan.

“Everyday I wake up and don’t see the big beautiful obituary, I do the same thing,” confessed Redditor u/UnRemarkable-Pickle.

“No joke, this was me as a kid too,” said u/Special-Helicopter23. “When I heard of Trump and saw him on television, instantly hated the guy. I never knew why, I just always had natural disdain for the creature. Now I get it.”

Kids cry at the darndest things

Andy may have some intuition about Trump, or he may have simply picked up his parents’ obvious disdain for the current U.S. president. It’s also possible that there’s never going to be a clear reason why the kid cried at that particular moment.

Sometimes, the things little children cry over leave their parents utterly baffled. In the early 2020s, a trend emerged that had such parents reporting all the most bizarre events that left their toddlers in tears.

“My toddler got mad that her poop came out in two pieces instead of one,” claimed u/kylo_rens_mom. “She accused my husband of cutting it while she wasn’t looking.”

“I watched a friend’s kid have a total breakdown because he wanted to have eaten ice cream,” wrote u/shaidyn.

“He had ice cream in a bowl in front of him, and he could eat it — but apparently having to go through the mechanical motions of actually eating to get to a later point in time in which he had eaten ice cream was too much for him to bear.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @annabelleperez4 for comment via TikTok.

