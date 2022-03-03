‘Sometimes hiding from bombing’: 18-year-old TikToker shows day in the life of a Ukrainian influencer during war

A viral TikTok posted this week by an 18-year-old TikToker showed the day in the life of a Ukrainian influencer during war.

The TikTok, posted two days ago by Dzvinka Hlibovytska (@dzvnks), has more than 972,100 views. The video shows Hlibovytska—who makes videos to spread awareness about the ongoing Russian invasion in Ukraine—taking viewers through a day in her life.

From 8am to 10am, Hlibovytska said she wakes up, eats, and gets dressed. From 10am to 12pm, she packs an emergency bag to take with her to a volunteer location. From 12pm until nighttime, she volunteers working on cyber attacking and sorting humanitarian aid. She also sometimes spends time hiding from bombing.

“My day as a Ukrainian in Lviv during war,” Hlibovytska captioned the video. “Is this really how my life at 18 should look like?”

Lviv is a city in western Ukraine. Now as threats intensify a week into Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine, Lviv’s citizens have been preparing a resistance.

The Ukrainian military is working with locals in Lviv to build roadblocks. Local young people have assisted the effort by organizing supplies in an old factory bomb shelter. Some young volunteers are also preparing home-made molotov cocktails, according to CBC.

Users in the comments section of the viral TikTok shared admiration and support for Hlibovytska.

“Praying for your safety 🙏🏻 hope everything ends soon… we’re trying to help you guys in every way possible from georgia,” one user commented.

“We love you and stand with you. this shall pass. stay strong, you are very brave!,” another replied.

“You really are the bravest people!!! Lots of love from Poland to all of you,” a third said.

“Thank you💙💛 appreciate this very much,” Hlibovytska replied to the comments, “We’re trying to stay safe.”

Today, Russian forces have attacked urban areas across Ukraine, worsening the humanitarian crisis. Over one million Ukrainians have fled the country so far, and the United Nations predicted that 10 million Ukrainians could soon be displaced, according to the New York Times.

This week, the United States responded to the Russian war against Ukraine through imposing sanctions and banning Russian aircrafts from entering the United States airspace, according to CNN. The White House also announced today on Twitter that it will also be freezing assets of Russian elites and family members with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Daily Dot reached out to Dzvinka Hlibovytska for comment via email.

Today’s top stories: