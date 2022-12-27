The 10 dumbest conspiracies of 2022

year_in_review

🔍 The 10 dumbest conspiracies this year

A conspiracy theory spreading across social media claims that a pair of shoes recently released by Reebok are “Satanic.” But the theory falls apart under the slightest scrutiny.

In what might be the greatest example of irony ever, conspiracy theorists have fallen for a fake news article that claims conspiracy theorists “keep getting things right.”

President Joe Biden visited Poland to address the ongoing conflict in the neighboring country of Ukraine. But conspiracy theorists believe footage of the visit proves that the diplomatic trip was actually staged and that Biden was instead on a movie set.

A video surfaced online that conspiracy theorists claim shows Hillary Clinton dressed as a “space cult leader” during an “annual earth ritual.” Yet the event was anything but a so-called Satanic ritual as argued online.

Conspiracy theorists across social media were outraged over what they believe is a Satanic coffee cup being sold by Starbucks. But it turns out that the item has nothing to do with the multinational coffee chain.

Conspiracy theorists accused billionaire Bill Gates (as always) of purposely creating the ongoing baby formula shortage in the U.S. as part of a sinister plot. But an examination of the facts shows that’s not the case.

While millions across the world enjoyed the 2022 Super Bowl, conspiracy theorists became convinced that internment camp containers had been prominently displayed during the halftime show. But as you’ve likely guessed, the claims aren’t true.

A laughable conspiracy theory alleging that Russian President Vladimir Putin gave former President Donald Trump a soccer ball full of secrets about the “Deep State” has resurfaced following the invasion of Ukraine.

Conspiracy theorists are convinced that they have found a connection between the cartoon character Spongebob Squarepants and deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

A photograph circulating online that purports to show Starbucks announcing plans to go entirely cashless has conspiracy theorists convinced that the end is nigh. As always, the actual explanation is much simpler.