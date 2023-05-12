Dirty Delete: Sarah Huckabee Sanders has morphed into a creature of politics

Dirty Delete is a weekly column that goes deep into the social media history of politicians that runs on Thursdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox. Let us crawl the web for you. Subscribe to web_crawlr here.

Analysis

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) is a politician to the bone.

She got into politics the old fashioned way, by being born into a political family. Her father was the lieutenant governor and then governor of Arkansas when she was growing up.

In many ways, Sanders’ online persona is that of a typical elder millennial; family photos, date nights, and selfies galore. In others, she’s a vicious politician who doesn’t hesitate to bend the truth or get into Twitter wars to serve her ambitions.

Sanders’ early days on Twitter were all family, food, and football. Around 2012 she shifted to more political content. She kept the gloves on at first, even once praising Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) for saying former President Barack Obama is “not a bad person.”

But by the time she started working for former President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, those gloves had been replaced with claws.

By then, to hear her tell it, Obama single-handedly ruined the country that she Trump were going to make great again.

Working for Trump, who’s equal parts liar and troll, seems to have rubbed off on Sanders.

In 2016, she inexplicably accused Obama of trying to overturn the election.

More recently, Sanders joined the chorus of conservatives blasting Anheuser-Busch for the high crime of giving a transgender influencer a commemorative can of Bud Light.

Sanders ran a promotion with the oh-so-clever line “real women don’t have to fake it.” (It’s not clear she realizes that has another meaning.) She also capitalized on punching down by selling koozies with the slogan “real woman” from her campaign website.

Sanders is on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter.

Dirtiest Delete

In 2018, a restaurant asked Sanders’ party to leave over its objections to the Trump administration’s policies.

She and her companions didn’t hesitate to spread the word that the small business, which employed several members of the LGBTQ community, stood by the courage of its convictions. This brought hellfire and brimstone raining down upon it and other restaurants with the misfortune of having the same name.

Sanders wasn’t on the same high horse when she tweeted mockingly about President Joe Biden’s stutter during the 2020 campaign.

She deleted the tweet and apologized, claiming that she didn’t know about Biden’s stutter.

But the screenshot lives on and so do her true colors.

